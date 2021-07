NABLA Cosmetics Analogue Cutie Palette ($24.00 for 0.32 oz.) is a warm-toned neutral palette with a mix of finishes that ranged from matte to sparkling. If you’re someone who likes working with more cream-powder kind of eyeshadow formulas or doesn’t mind using fingertips to apply shimmers, the palette might be lovely. Most shades were fairly pigmented and easy to work with, but one shade (Noise) needed to be applied with a fingertip and another (Darkroom) may feel like it has a bit of a learning curve if you haven’t worked with the type of formula before.