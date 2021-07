Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Fine Feathered 9-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($14.00 for 0.32 oz.) is a pink and berry-hued color story with two shimmer shades and the rest mattes (or nearly matte). For someone looking for a more monochromatic story that is driven by matte finishes, this might be appealing; it could also worked paired with rosier palettes one already has to offer some deeper/richer mattes. Most shades were pigmented, but some of those vivid mattes were a little more work to blend out (but certainly workable--not to the point where it was truly challenging!).