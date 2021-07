When you’re ready to tame one of the smaller insects in Grounded, you’re going to need to make a mushroom slurry. It’s an aphid or weevil’s favorite treat, and they’ll adore you for sharing it with them. But you’re going to need to correct ingredients to acquire this delicious slurry, and the only ingredient you’re going to need will come from Large Mushrooms. Alternatively, mushroom slurries are also used to create mushroom bricks, allowing you to create mushroom-based walls.