Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Mum’s the word: Yvonne Bailey-Smith on making her authorial debut

tatler.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew contemporary authors have made such an impression on the literary landscape as acclaimed novelist Zadie Smith. Now, however, it’s her mother’s turn to step into the limelight, with Yvonne Bailey-Smith’s debut book, The Day I Fell Off My Island, hitting shelves on 10 June. In Tatler’s unmissable July issue,...

www.tatler.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zadie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Matt Haig on finding comfort in books of all kinds

Matt Haig, the author of the best-selling “The Midnight Library,” a novel in which a deeply despondent young woman happens on a magical archive of the many routes her life could have taken, now offers readers more inspiration and hope in a confusing time with his essays in his just published “The Comfort Book.” The prolific British author lives in Brighton, England, with his wife and two children.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Entertainment Weekly

What's in a Page: Matt Haig reflects on The Midnight Library phenomenon

Last fall, Matt Haig captivated readers with The Midnight Library, a supernatural novel following protagonist Nora as she discovers a library wherein each book represents a different life she could have lived. (Imagine the literary version of Arrival meeting that really eerie bookshelf in Interstellar.) The book was a Good Morning America pick and a New York Times best-seller, among other accolades. Now, as the author prepares to launch his next title — The Comfort Book, a collection of notes and lists that offer reassurance to readers — he answers EW's burning book questions about the phenomenon that was The Midnight Library.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christie Brinkley's swimsuit snap channels all-American beauty

Christie Brinkley is showing off her love for the great United States of America in the best way she can - a throwback swimsuit post, to keep the fireworks going. Even though it's been three days since all the 4th of July barbecues, she's making sure that we don't forget to celebrate the country ahead of throwback Thursday.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy