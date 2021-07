Millions of people across Greater Sydney have been under lockdown orders for ten days, but the current stay-at-home orders may remain in place for some time to come. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian appeared to hint at a potential extension to Greater Sydney’s lockdown during a media briefing on July 6, saying that the state’s health experts would be in discussions throughout the day and a decision on whether lockdown would end at midnight on Friday, July 9 as planned would be announced on July 7.