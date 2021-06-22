Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci Warns Dangerous Delta Variant Is The Greatest Threat To U.S. COVID Efforts

By Rob Stein
North Country Public Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading so quickly in the United States that it's likely the mutant strain will become predominant in the nation within weeks, according to federal health officials and a new analysis. At a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#U S#Covid#Epidemics#Fauci Warns#White House#Helix#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Much You're Protected From the Delta Variant

The Delta variant is poised to take over the U.S. as the dominant COVID strain, and as it spreads, experts are looking to learn more about how the variant works and how it could affect the course of the pandemic. Emerging research has found that not only is this new variant more transmissible than others, but it may be more deadly, too. Unfortunately, it also appears that existing vaccines may be affected by the Delta variant. New data has found that those who've been vaccinated with Pfizer do have protection against the Delta variant, but there is a clear drop in how well the vaccine works against this variant of concern.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 331.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 331,214,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 383,068,840 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 330,604,253 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

U.S. medical stockpile running low as Delta variant threat looms

Supplies of critical medical products in the Strategic National Stockpile are still well below federal targets more than 18 months after the coronavirus first emerged in the United States, according to internal data obtained by POLITICO. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say.
Public Healthlpb.org

Dr. Fauci on the Delta variant, booster shots and masks

To understand more about the threat to Americans from the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, including the need for vaccinated individuals to wear masks or require booster vaccines, Judy Woodruff turns to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, and the president's chief medical advisor.
Public HealthWNCY

Delta variant gains ground in U.S., men do worse with COVID-19

(Reuters) – The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Highly contagious Delta variant gaining ground in U.S. The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of New "Smoldering Threat"

Despite nearly 70% of Americans being fully vaccinated, things aren't looking good for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many people are unvaccinated. Many of them will catch and spread the virus. The virus could mutate into something far worse. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC.s All in With Chris Hayes yesterday to sound an alarm. If you've been vaccinated, or haven't, you need to hear these five points, which could save your life. Read each of them, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as Delta variant cases rise in US

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday warned about the potential emergence of “two Americas” amid the spread of the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2. Speaking to CNN, Fauci highlighted the disparity in vaccination rates in different regions of the United States to express his concern over the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States in Danger of Spikes

You think COVID-19 is over? Think again. The new Delta variant is more transmissible and will soon become the most dominant form of the virus in America, causing an increase in cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm about certain states that have low vaccination rates. Dense outbreaks have been predicted in these states. "That is something that we are very concerned about, when you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread," he said. "What you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be they states, cities or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips. It's almost like it's going to be two Americas. You're going to have areas where the vaccine rate is high, where there's more than 70% of the population has at least one dose, when you compare that with areas where you may have 35% of the people vaccinated, you clearly have a high risk of seeing these spikes in those selected areas." Read on for areas where you might see spikes—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy