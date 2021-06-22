Fauci Warns Dangerous Delta Variant Is The Greatest Threat To U.S. COVID Efforts

You think COVID-19 is over? Think again. The new Delta variant is more transmissible and will soon become the most dominant form of the virus in America, causing an increase in cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm about certain states that have low vaccination rates. Dense outbreaks have been predicted in these states. "That is something that we are very concerned about, when you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread," he said. "What you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be they states, cities or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips. It's almost like it's going to be two Americas. You're going to have areas where the vaccine rate is high, where there's more than 70% of the population has at least one dose, when you compare that with areas where you may have 35% of the people vaccinated, you clearly have a high risk of seeing these spikes in those selected areas." Read on for areas where you might see spikes—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.