Julie Brown

Julie L. Brown of Warren, PA., passed away at peace, Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Clyde J. and Bettie L. Williams Brown. Julie had two brothers: James M. Brown and David A. Brown; and three nephews: James L. Brown, Christopher J. Brown and Matthew A. Brown. She is also survived by Jeffrey R. Billman who was always a son to her, and her best friend for many years, Cheryl A. Wilson. Cheryl was an inspiration to her in many different ways; spiritual and mentally.