Public Health

Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse vaccination

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they would not cooperate to contain the pandemic. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his public outbursts, said he is exasperated with people who refuse to get immunized and who then spread the coronavirus. He said the country was facing a crisis and he would arrest those who refuse and would inject them with the vaccine himself. A human rights lawyer said the president could not order the arrest of anybody who has not clearly committed any crime.

Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Duterte: No quarrel with priests

Jun. 27—PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday clarified that he had no beef with Catholic priests despite his history of hurling expletives against them. Duterte made the statement after extolling a new coalition of anti-crime volunteers, which included representatives from the religious sector, during its launch at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan to face Covid challenges with PH, ' a true friend'

Jul. 9—JAPANESE Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said Japan will work to surpass the unprecedented challenges brought about by the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic with the Philippines, whom he calls "a true friend, closer than a brother." Suga sent his personal message to the Filipinos following the arrival Thursday evening...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Philippines' Duterte Ponders Play for Power as Political Exit Looms

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte might be barred from a second term in office, but don't be surprised if he's still running the country after a presidential election next year. The popular Duterte gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency, saying on Wednesday...
AsiaVoice of America

Being a Journalist Is Ticket to Arrest, Myanmar Editor Says

BANGKOK - For about 20 years, the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) broadcast uncensored news into Myanmar from exile. When a civilian government came to power in 2011, the independent outlet was finally able to open a newsroom in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. But that significant step for...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Russia blames increase in deaths in June on delta variant

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s state coronavirus task force says the number of deaths nationwide in June this year rose nearly 14% over June 2020. That's due to the spread of the delta variant of the virus that caused infections to soar and a record spike in deaths. Russia has suffered a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 in the beginning of the summer to over 23,000 in early July. For the first time in the pandemic, the daily death toll has exceeded 700, with 726 new deaths registered Friday.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands tanks of oxygen. Now, the Southeast Asian country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China. A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health devices arrived from Singapore on Friday, with more to follow. A government minister says he is in touch with China and other potential oxygen sources. The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates also have offered help. Indonesia’s hospitals are swamped, with growing numbers of the ill dying in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Delta variant threatens U.S. communities with low vaccinations

As CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling a rise in infections across the U.S. Experts warn those cases are expected to continue climbing in communities with low vaccinations. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Politicswhtc.com

Nigeria refuses to disclose details of separatist leader’s re-arrest

ABUJA (Reuters) – The Nigerian government refused on Thursday to disclose any details on the re-arrest of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, amid mounting speculation over which other countries were involved in his capture after he went on the run four years ago. Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Public Healthwcn247.com

Dutch reinforce COVID-19 measures after spike in cases

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain COVID-19 after a spike in new cases driven by the new delta variant. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that bars will have to close at midnight again as of this weekend and for much of the summer, while discotheques and clubs will have to fully close. The decisions came following an huge increase in new infections, which rose to a level not seen since early May. “No fun, but necessary,” said caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Internetsandiegouniontribune.com

Chinese social media giant WeChat shuts LGBT accounts

BANGKOK — China’s most popular social media service has deleted accounts on LGBT topics run by university students and nongovernment groups, prompting concern the ruling Communist Party is tightening control over gay and lesbian content. WeChat sent account holders a notice they violated rules but gave no details, according to...
Claremont, CAcmc.edu

Killing and Imprisoning Journalists

At least 274 journalists were in prison during 2020, the most since the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists began keeping track in the early 1990s. More than 20 journalists were killed last year for doing their jobs. “It’s as bad as it’s ever been,” said Joel Simon, CPJ’s executive director. “The fight ahead is a very long fight. He predicts “a Cold War-length struggle over decades for the protections of essential freedoms.” This week, the global organization Reporters Without Borders put out a new list, its first since 2016, of “press freedom predators” — 37 heads of state or governments who crack down on press freedom in various ways, from censorship to jailing journalists to inciting violence against them. For the first time, the list includes a European leader, Viktor Orbán of Hungary. It’s also the first time that female heads of state have joined the list — Carrie Lam of Hong Kong and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.
Politicswcn247.com

Ethiopia says all aid flights to Tigray must be searched

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says all flights carrying aid to its embattled Tigray region must go through its capital and be searched to ensure they carry only humanitarian items. Ethiopia announced the condition on Friday as the U.S. and the European Union have compared the government's treatment of Tigray to a “siege.” The U.N. humanitarian agency says in its latest update that aid to Tigray remains blocked, though access inside the region is improving. Some 5.2 million people need help and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.
SocietyVoice of America

Jailed Priest’s Death Draws Criticism of India’s Anti-Terrorism Law

NEW DELHI - The death of an 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest in Mumbai has turned the spotlight on India’s tough anti-terror law, which rights activists and critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government say is being used to stifle dissent. Stan Swamy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

Mexican journalists says El Salvador expelled him for work

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist who served as editor at a crusading Salvadoran website says he was expelled from the Central American country as part of President Nayib Bukele's "offensive" against the press. Daniel Lizárraga served as editor at the Salvadoran news site “El Faro," which often exposed corruption or abuses. The administration of Bukele ordered him to leave the country earlier this week, claiming his work visa hadn't been renewed because he could not prove he was a journalist. Bukele is a radical populist who has frequently tangled with opponents, the press and the other branches of the government in El Salvador.
Worldwcn247.com

AP Interview: Afghan warlord slams govt, quick US goodbye

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful northern warlord and a key U.S. ally in the 2001 defeat of the Taliban blames a fractious Afghan government and an “irresponsible" U.S. departure for the insurgents' swift series of wins in recent weeks. Ata Mohammad Noor is one of the north's most powerful warlords and an architect of the latest attempt to stop the tide of Taliban gains by resurrecting militias. He has told The Associated Press that the Afghan military is badly demoralized and that Washington's quick exit left the Afghan military logistically unprepared for the Taliban onslaught. The insurgents have recently captured more territory and several border crossings with neighboring countries.

