Future wood use assures long-term climate benefit from commercial forests

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

A new study published in Nature Communications demonstrates the important role that planting new commercial forests could play in the fight against climate change by including new accounting of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation achieved from future use of harvested wood. The study applied a novel, time-dependent assessment to capture the...

www.eurekalert.org
#Climate Change#Land Use#Nature Communications#Bangor University#Ccs#Co2#Forest Sciences
