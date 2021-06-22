Multiple long-term physical health problems increase risk of depression later in life

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, Ph.D., an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.