Mental Health

Multiple long-term physical health problems increase risk of depression later in life

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe and part-funded by National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre, the study identified that people with multiple respiratory conditions were most likely to develop depression and anxiety later on. This has possible implications for future healthcare services if the Covid-19 pandemic brings about increases in long-term respiratory issues. The study confirms the importance of integrating mental health support early into care plans for those with multiple physical health conditions.

www.eurekalert.org
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
