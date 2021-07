Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shenandoah Telecom Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 13, 2021. In accordance with NASDAQ rules, the ex-dividend date will be August 3, 2021, the first business day after the payment date.