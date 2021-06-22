Artificial cornea implantation: High postop infectious keratitis rate
Postop management with long-term topical antibiotics is critical to successful device retention. Infectious keratitis is a “bugaboo” associated with implantation of the Boston Type I Keratoprosthesis (KPro), the most widely used artificial cornea worldwide, and develops in approximately 17% of cases, according to Anthony J. Aldave, MD, professor of Ophthalmology and chief of the Cornea and Uveitis Division at UCLA’s Stein Eye Institute in Los Angeles California.www.ophthalmologytimes.com