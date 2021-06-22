Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Artificial cornea implantation: High postop infectious keratitis rate

By Lynda Charters
ophthalmologytimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostop management with long-term topical antibiotics is critical to successful device retention. Infectious keratitis is a “bugaboo” associated with implantation of the Boston Type I Keratoprosthesis (KPro), the most widely used artificial cornea worldwide, and develops in approximately 17% of cases, according to Anthony J. Aldave, MD, professor of Ophthalmology and chief of the Cornea and Uveitis Division at UCLA’s Stein Eye Institute in Los Angeles California.

www.ophthalmologytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornea#Fungal Keratitis#Bacteria#Topical Antibiotics#Postop#Md#Stein Eye Institute#Alternaria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
UCLA
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cognitive, Functional Decline Detected Prior to Stroke

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with stroke have steeper declines in cognition and daily functioning up to 10 years before incident stroke compared with stroke-free controls, according to a study published online July 6 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Alis Heshmatollah, from Erasmus MC...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

Dear Dr. Roach • I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. — G.M.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Benefit, Safety of Muscle Relaxants for Low Back Pain Uncertain

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Considerable uncertainty exists about the clinical efficacy and safety of muscle relaxants for the treatment of low back pain, according to the results of a systematic review and meta-analysis published online July 7 in The BMJ. Aidan G. Cashin, from the Centre for...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Recent Research: Ion Implantation Machine Market Highly Favorable To The Growth Rate By 2030

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Ion Implantation Machine Market are not equal- different regions and countries have been affected in different ways. The path to recovery will vary and the issues and opportunities that Ion Implantation Machine Market face will depend on different factors. Our analysts, with their deep industry expertness, have framed the key issues that various sectors and regions will face creating a more resilient Ion Implantation Machine business today but also predict the opportunities of tomorrow.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Cardiac Surgery Recommendations Switch to Patient Blood Management

— Four societies outline pre- to post-op strategies to improve outcomes. STS/SCA/AmSECT/SABM Update to the Clinical Practice Guidelines on Patient Blood Management. Published:June 30, 2021 DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.athoracsur.2021.03.033. Switching from “blood conservation” to the broader “patient blood management” (PBM) approach is probably the biggest change, Tibi told MedPage Today. “Basically we’re considering...
Health ServicesDOT med

Philips enrolls first patient in WE-TRUST global multicenter stroke study with Direct to Angio Suite workflow

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the WE-TRUST study at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain, marking the official start of this major multicenter randomized controlled trial to assess if the Direct to Angio Suite workflow can improve outcomes for early time-window stroke patients (less than six hours after stroke onset).
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Impact of Age Examined for Ticagrelor Monotherapy After PCI

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, ticagrelor monotherapy following three months of dual antiplatelet therapy significantly reduces clinically relevant bleeding compared with ticagrelor with aspirin, without increasing ischemic events, according to a study published in the July 12 issue of JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Optic neuritis: Differentiating MS from neuromyelitis optica

Physicians should hospitalize ON patients to prevent blindness, possible death. Recognizing that there is much that is new about an old disease is pivotal to the practice of comprehensive ophthalmology, said Robert C. Sergott, MD, describing the new optic neuritis (ON) paradigm. Sergott is director of the Neuro-Ophthalmology Service at...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Carbogen and Nicotinamide With Radiation Feasible for Bladder Cancer

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The use of concurrent carbogen and nicotinamide (CON) with radiation therapy is feasible for patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in the Australian setting, according to a study published online June 30 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology. Noting...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Correlation between plasmatic progesterone, endometrial receptivity genetic assay and implantation rates in frozen-thawed transferred euploid embryos. A multivariate analysis.

To ascertain the predictive value of different parameters to determine endometrial receptivity among assisted reproduction treatments in which single embryo transfer of frozen-thawed euploid blastocysts are performed. Observational study involving 104 patients recruited between September.2018 and June.2019 at a University associated assisted reproduction center. The relationship of different parameters (age,...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Healththestylus.org

Cataract Surgical Procedure Throughout Time

Whereas phacoemulsification is by far the most widely used procedure in the developed world, many ophthalmologists use non-phaco small incision surgery in creating nations, which is just as effective when carried out appropriately. This “sutureless non-phaco cataract surgery” has three essential parts to it. The procedure creates a small, self-sealing incision that provides low threat for growing astigmatism. Nonetheless, the incision should also be sufficiently sizable to suit all the lens nucleus with a view to take away it. The nucleus is prepared within the attention for extraction, after which must be taken out extraordinarily rigorously in order not to hurt the cornea and posterior lens capsule.(11) Manual SICS in comparison to phaco has several benefits, as it requires much less resources, might be conducted with nearly any variation of cataract, and entails much less coaching in comparison to Phaco.(12)
HealthNature.com

Effectiveness of pre-operative oral corticosteroids in reducing pain, trismus and oedema following lower third molar extractions: a systematic review

Aim To determine if a single pre-operative dose of oral corticosteroids would be effective in reducing pain, trismus and oedema following lower third molar surgical extraction. Secondary outcomes of interest were post-operative complications such as infections. Methods Searching was conducted using Embase, Medline, DOSS, CINAHL and CENTRAL for randomised controlled...
HealthNature.com

Teprotumumab for the treatment of chronic thyroid eye disease

Teprotumumab, a novel IGF-1R antibody was recently shown to significantly reduce the signs of active Thyroid eye disease (TED). The current study reviews its efficacy in chronic TED. Methods. In this retrospective review, consecutive patients with chronic stable TED (>2 years), who had received ≥3 infusions of teprotumumab were included....
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy