Artificial cornea implantation: High postop infectious keratitis rate

Whereas phacoemulsification is by far the most widely used procedure in the developed world, many ophthalmologists use non-phaco small incision surgery in creating nations, which is just as effective when carried out appropriately. This “sutureless non-phaco cataract surgery” has three essential parts to it. The procedure creates a small, self-sealing incision that provides low threat for growing astigmatism. Nonetheless, the incision should also be sufficiently sizable to suit all the lens nucleus with a view to take away it. The nucleus is prepared within the attention for extraction, after which must be taken out extraordinarily rigorously in order not to hurt the cornea and posterior lens capsule.(11) Manual SICS in comparison to phaco has several benefits, as it requires much less resources, might be conducted with nearly any variation of cataract, and entails much less coaching in comparison to Phaco.(12)