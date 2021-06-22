Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 16 days ago

Kentucky State Police Post 15 was contacted on Saturday night by Metcalfe County 911 regarding a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle. According to KSP, 25 year-old Nicholas Smith of Edmonton was driving a 1985 Yamaha motorcycle east bound on Cedar Flat Curtis Road, a narrow roadway with no dividing yellow lines. Smith attempted to make a left hand turn off the roadway crossing into the path of a 2013 Dodge passenger car, driven by 17-year-old Jasmine Coleman, also of Edmonton. Authorities said Coleman attempted to swerve to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.

www.wvih.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Metcalfe County, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Metcalfe County, KY
Crime & Safety
Edmonton, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Edmonton, KY
Edmonton, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Traffic
County
Metcalfe County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ksp#Yamaha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy