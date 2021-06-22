Cancel
Sky: Children of the Light Gets Switch Launch Trailer Showcasing its Wondrous World

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper thatgamecompany has revealed a brand new Nintendo Switch trailer for their open-world adventure title, Sky: Children of the Light. This game was an ambitious mobile experience that initially released for iOS on July 2019 and Android on April 20. Throughout the title, players controlled a child of light who yearned to return fallen stars back to their constellations. Players could play alongside friends and explore a total of 7 realms with their own individual mystique. Friendship, collaboration, and compassion are at the forefront of the experience and are what all players will find themselves embracing throughout their adventures.

noisypixel.net
