Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Review – Just Play Mario and Sonic Instead

After significant delays, and if things still go as planned, the eagerly awaited 2020 Summer Olympics will commence on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. As a timely release to ride this anticipation, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game arrives. It’s worth noting that the game did release in Japan back in July of 2019, with the global launch held off until now. Much like the last few video game adaptations of the historical events, Sega once again leads the helm. Although some improvements have been made for this release, the publisher doesn’t quite rise to the occasion to earn a medal. Instead, they go home with an “at least you tried.”