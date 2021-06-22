BFI appoints Yordanova as Head of UK Global Screen Fund

The BFI has announced Denitsa Yordanova as the new Head of the recently launched UK Global Screen Fund. Starting on July 12th, Yordanova will lead the UK Global Screen Fund team in promoting, delivering and growing the pilot fund, engaging with industry across the UK to support independent screen content to compete effectively in the international marketplace. Reporting into Neil Peplow, BFI Director of Industry & International Affairs, the role will work closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport. Yordanova has over ten years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, across strategy, corporate development and investments, gained in leading corporate development and strategy roles, most recently in independent TV production at All3Media and Endemol Shine.