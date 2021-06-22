Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BFI appoints Yordanova as Head of UK Global Screen Fund

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

The BFI has announced Denitsa Yordanova as the new Head of the recently launched UK Global Screen Fund. Starting on July 12th, Yordanova will lead the UK Global Screen Fund team in promoting, delivering and growing the pilot fund, engaging with industry across the UK to support independent screen content to compete effectively in the international marketplace. Reporting into Neil Peplow, BFI Director of Industry & International Affairs, the role will work closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport. Yordanova has over ten years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, across strategy, corporate development and investments, gained in leading corporate development and strategy roles, most recently in independent TV production at All3Media and Endemol Shine.

advanced-television.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfi#Guardian Media Group#Investment Fund#Uk#The Uk Global Screen Fund#All3media#Evp Corporate Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Animation
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Related
BusinessDeadline

Screen Ireland Appoints Head Of U.S. Production & Partnerships To Open LA Office

Screen Ireland has chosen Steven Davenport, who has headed up its Inward Production department since 2016, to lead its new U.S. office. Davenport, who has extensive experience in Ireland as a line producer and location manager, will relocate to Los Angeles for the endeavor, which was previously announced in 2019 as part of former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s “Global Ireland” strategy.
Energy Industryfoodmanufacture.co.uk

ABP appoints new head of renewables division

Meat processor ABP Food Group has appointed Joe Kenny as chief executive of its renewables division, Olleco. Kenny was previously managing director for sugar and agri-industrials at agricultural commodities supplier ED&F Man, a role he held from August 2018 to April 2020. Prior to his time at ED&F Man, Kenny...
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

Channel 4 ownership consultation under way

The UK government has launched a public consultation on the future ownership of Channel 4, as part of its review of public service broadcasting. The consultation will consider both the ownership and remit of Channel 4. The government says the current strength and variety of the UK’s TV production sector...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Former Bank of England CIO joins Co-op Group as CTO

Co-op Group has created the new position of chief technology officer (CTO) and has appointed Rob Elsey, who recently left his position as CIO at UK financial services regulator the Bank of England. Elsey will take up his new role before the end of this year. He will report directly...
MoviesScreendaily

How the Global Screen Fund is supporting two Cannes-bound British films

The UK Global Screen Fund is making a mark on the Croisette through its support of two British films that illustrate perfectly the fund’s international focus. The UK Global Screen Fund (GSF) is already harvesting the fruits of its labours after launching just three months ago in April. Financed by...
LotteryPosted by
Variety

BFI Sets Fund for Distribution of International Films

The British Film Institute (BFI) has revealed a one-year fund worth £500,000 ($690,000) to support the U.K. distribution of international titles. The funding comes by way of the National Lottery and will be administered by the BFI Audience Fund. It is aimed at supporting exhibitors and distributors in the wake of the pandemic and aims to bring in exciting, new films to British audiences.
EconomyAviation Week

UK Funds Study Into Collaborative Weapons

LONDON—The UK is funding a demonstration program to study technologies that would allow missiles to communicate with each other and collaborate in flight, potentially leading to collaborative weapons available in the UK’s arsenal within five years. Work on the £3.5 million ($4.8 million) Co... Subscription Required. UK Funds Study Into...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

BFI Kicks Off Global Screen Fund With Support for Cannes Titles ‘Ali & Ava’ and ‘Mothering Sunday’

The British Film Institute (BFI) has kicked off its U.K. Global Screen Fund with cash awards for Cannes titles “Ali & Ava” and “Mothering Sunday.”. “Mothering Sunday,” directed by Eva Husson from a screenplay by Alice Birch and starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, will launch in the festival’s Cannes Premiere section and is represented by Rocket Science, who are awarded £32,930 ($45,435) by the fund.
MusicBBC

Stars call for 'gadget levy' to fund UK creatives

Olivia Colman, John Nettles and Joanne Harris are among dozens of high-profile artists calling for a portion of gadget sales revenue in the UK to go into a fund for performers and creators. In a letter in Tuesday's Times newspaper, they claim a centralised "Smart Fund" could generate up to...
Businessseattlepi.com

BFI and ScreenSkills Team to Address Industry Inclusion Gaps Across the U.K. - Global Bulletin

The British Film Institute (BFI), in collaboration with skills body ScreenSkills and other industry bodies, has launched a strategic review designed to develop long-term solutions to tackle the current and emerging skills needs of the screen industries. The review will address the issues of improving inclusion of people from underrepresented groups, and the imbalance between London and the southeast of England, which are thriving, and other parts of the U.K.
EconomyScreendaily

BFI to lead skills review for UK government

The British Film Institute (BFI) is undertaking a strategic review of the UK screen industries, in order to develop long-term solutions to current and emerging skills needs. The UK Skills Review, conducted on behalf of the government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will lay out proposals and policy recommendations, some of which will be trialled through pilots in 2022-23. The BFI will work closely with ScreenSkills as well as the national and regional screen agencies, trade bodies, unions and leading industry figures.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Maple Bear Global Schools Appoints Global CEO

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maple Bear Global Schools, a Canadian company and a well-established international leader in bilingual education, has appointed seasoned executive Arno Krug as its global CEO. Krug takes over the position after four years in the role of leading Maple Bear's operations in Latin America, where the company has experienced significant growth under his leadership. For the past six months, he led Maple Bear's operations on a global level as its COO before assuming his new role.
Businessmediapost.com

Bloomberg Appoints Jason Angrisani As Global Chief Marketing Officer

Bloomberg L.P. has promoted Jason Angrisani to the title of Global Chief Marketing Officer. Angrisani, who joined the company in 2010, is credited with building Bloomberg’s marketing department. He will now oversee marketing for all Bloomberg businesses globally. Prior to joining Bloomberg, Angrisani served at Ogilvy & Mather in a...
Behind Viral Videosesportsobserver.com

TikTok appoints Nobru as global ambassador

Victor Frascarelli is a Marketing and PR professional living in Sao Paulo who developed his career in the gaming industry. Golden Guardians returns to WoW raid race with next BDGG event. byTrent Murray. July 8, 2021. Golden Guardians-affiliated guild BDGG will host its second live broadcast event surrounding next week’s...
BusinessAdvanced Television

BT’s first neutral host solution in Alderley Park

BT has announced its first ‘neutral host’ customer contract win in the UK, with Bruntwood SciTech, a 50:50 joint venture between Bruntwood and Legal & General. As part of the deal, BT will bring EE’s leading 4G network to Cheshire’s Alderley Park, the UK’s largest single site life science campus.
Businessfinextra.com

MultiPay appoints Nordic CTO and sales director

Today MultiPay Global Solutions is announcing the latest phase of its global expansion with the appointments of its new Nordic CTO, Anders Jacobsen and Sales Director, Jakob Dige. The appointment of Anders and Jakob will also see MultiPay’s couture service and unique payment technology extended to support customers in Norway...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

BlackRock launches Systematic Multi-Strategy ESG Screened UCITS fund in Europe

BlackRock has launched its first single-manager multi-strategy liquid alternatives UCITS fund with daily liquidity in Europe. The Systematic Multi-Strategy ESG Screened fund is designed to generate more balanced and consistent returns across market cycles for investors who are seeking equity diversification but want more than the low yields currently offered by more traditional bonds.
MarketsShareCast

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Director

(“AJGF” or the “Company”) (A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709) The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is pleased to announce that Ms Yuki Soga will be appointed to the Board, as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, such appointment to take effect from 1 July 2021.
Businessmediapost.com

Ogilvy Health Taps Johnson For Global CEO Role

Ogilvy Health has appointed Kim Johnson Global Chief Executive Officer, effective July 26. She succeeds Kate Cronin who is joining Moderna later this month as Chief Brand Officer. Johnson, a healthcare marketing veteran joins the Ogilvy unit from parent WPP which she joined in early 2020 and where she most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy