Equipment Manufacturing Company Coming To Kentucky

Efforts to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in the automotive and aerospace industries are expected to drive the demand for material testing, Says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global material test equipment market finds that end verticals'—automotive, aerospace, primary metals, and plastics—emphasis on zero-defect manufacturing is inflating the demand for material test equipment, assuring high-quality products with international standards. Classified as universal testing machines (UTM), servo-hydraulic testing machines (SH), impact testing (IT), and hardness testing (HT) machine based on product segmentation, the material test equipment market is estimated to reach $816 million by 2025 from $689.9 million in 2020, registering moderate growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. However, the decline in capital expenditure (CAPEX) by the automotive and aerospace industries due to the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the testing equipment industry. Despite these issues, as countries begin to lift lockdowns and relax restrictions, the market is expected to recover in 2021 and return to the pre-COVID levels by 2022.