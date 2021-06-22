Cancel
Kentucky State

Equipment Manufacturing Company Coming To Kentucky

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA semi-trailer and equipment manufacturer, Fruehauf Inc., plans to locate its first U.S. facility in nearly 25 years in Bowling Green with a $12 million investment expected to create 288 full-time jobs in the years ahead. The new dry van trailer manufacturing operation will locate in an unfinished spec building...

www.wvih.com
