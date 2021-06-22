Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Man shot multiple times in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpziX_0abfIzkA00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times near 500 23rd Street West.

The shooting was detected by a shot spotter. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

[ LOCAL STORY: Jacksonville police: Man fatally shot while walking through parking lot of Popeyes on Dunn Avenue ]

Jacksonville police don’t know the motive behind the shooting but they believe there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shot Spotter#Brentwood#Police#Popeyes#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

JSO: 27-year-old man arrested in Dec. 2020 Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last winter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. On December 27, 2020, officers were dispatched to Cahoon Road North in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a wounded male victim. JSO...
Law EnforcementPosted by
WOKV

Police find Baltimore officer’s stepson inside wall of home

CURTIS BAY, Md. — The 15-year-old stepson of a Baltimore police officer was found unresponsive Tuesday in the wall of the man’s house, investigators said. When Dasan Jones was unreachable, his mother called Anne Arundel County police believing he was being held against his will, WBAL reported. Police arrived to...
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella...
Ohio StatePosted by
WOKV

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding. Ohio State Police Sgt. Ray Santiago said the traffic stop occurred on July 3 in Portage...
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Florida K-9 finds missing girl during Tropical Storm Elsa

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s K-9 found a missing 12-year-old girl Tuesday night after she went missing as Tropical Storm Elsa hit the state. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Mercy responded as part of the ReUnite Program, a search and rescue operation for those at-risk, People reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WOKV

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

CHICAGO — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

Comments / 1

Community Policy