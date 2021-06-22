Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 02:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Calhoun; Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Calhoun County in east central Alabama Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gadsden, Jacksonville, Rainbow City, Attalla, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Glencoe, Sardis City, Ohatchee, Steele, Leesburg, Altoona, Walnut Grove, Reece City, Sand Rock and Gaylesville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.