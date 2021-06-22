Cancel
Stop Whales From Being Caught and Tortured

By Cameron Jenkins
animalpetitions.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget: Harald Johannes Gjein, Director General of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) Goal: Stop unethical research on minke whales in Norwegian waters. As the pandemic rages, scientists are fascinated by how the reduction in human travel has impacted wildlife. In particular, how boat travel bothers and stresses whales. One group of scientists is taking this research too far. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet), has issued permits that will allow scientists to trap and torture minke whales to study how stress and noise affects their brains.

