KidsFest Brings Special Performances to Manhattan

Performers from around the city came to take part in the 16th annual Kidsfest this past weekend. Families were able to get balloon animals, do some arts and crafts, and enjoy live performances. Some of the line up included Grammy nominated artist Saul Paul, a hip hop workclass, and a group of kids performing as part of an afterschool program called "Party Rock Crew and One Up Crew." Organizers with the event say they want kids to have fun while learning some new things.