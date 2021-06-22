Cancel
STUDY: U.S. Not Doing Enough To Stop Stoned Driving (or to Boost Transit)

By Kea Wilson
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar crash rates increased after the legalization of marijuana in Western states, a pair of new studies finds — but increasing access to transit may be the only sure-fire way to rein in stoned driving, especially without increasing police harassment of people of color. In a set of linked studies...

usa.streetsblog.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
