Fares for Platteville Public Bus Service will be reinstated starting on Thursday. The fares were suspended in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy was meant to limit the exchange of cash and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Rides are $1 each, or it is $25 per month for an unlimited ride pass. Passes can be bought at City Hall and Platteville Public Library. Taxi fares also will be reinstated Thursday in Platteville.