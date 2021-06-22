Jerad Eickhoff makes rotation case, Mets split with Braves
The Mets couldn’t find a run but might have found a replacement. Stung by the news that starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi’s MRI exam revealed a significant tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, the Mets were shut out for the third time since Thursday in a 1-0 loss to the Braves in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader. Lucchesi’s injury, which was confirmed by an industry source to The Post, typically requires season-ending Tommy John surgery.wmleader.com