College football predictions for 2021 bowl games, Playoff semifinals, national championship
Bowl Season returns in 2021-22 with a schedule that includes 43 bowl games between FBS teams. While College Football Playoff expansion might be in the works, this year marks the eighth season of the four-team playoff. This year’s College Football Playoff championship game is Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The year’s semifinals are Dec. 31 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.wmleader.com