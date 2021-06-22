Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College football predictions for 2021 bowl games, Playoff semifinals, national championship

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowl Season returns in 2021-22 with a schedule that includes 43 bowl games between FBS teams. While College Football Playoff expansion might be in the works, this year marks the eighth season of the four-team playoff. This year’s College Football Playoff championship game is Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The year’s semifinals are Dec. 31 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Fbs#Sporting News Playoff#Sn#Fau#Bowlnevada#Utsa#Bowltoledo#Bowlsouth#Louisiana Tech#Beach Bowlgeorgia State#Smoothie Cafe Frisco#Bowlmiami#Uab#Home#Fiu#Smu#Bowlkent State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday. Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers. "Clemson offered!!!" Young...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys controversial draft pick proving doubters wrong

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and that includes the Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 NFL Draft was an important one for the Dallas Cowboys. They headed into the draft with ten draft picks (would later become 11) after one of the more disappointing seasons in recent history. While most of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Tim Tebow With Jaguars So Far

Tim Tebow dominated NFL headlines when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. But over the past few weeks, that hype has slowly subsided. Since taking the practice field for the first time on May 20, the 33-year-old quarterback turned tight end has quietly participated in eight offseason training sessions.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Major College Bowl Game Has New Location For 2021

One of the most popular bowl games in college football officially has a new home. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Holiday Bowl will no longer be played at Qualcomm Stadium. Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville announced that this year’s game will be played at Petco Park. Concept...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

How Harbaugh’s Michigan teams would have factored into a 12-team College Football Playoff

While the decision to move to a College Football Playoff was a step in the right direction, the calls are growing larger for the field to expand beyond four teams. A sub-group of the College Football Playoff management committee recently proposed to change the current four-team format to a 12-team event. It seems like expansion of the playoff, albeit at a slow pace, is inevitable.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes ACC dark horse college football playoff contender

The Miami Hurricanes have gotten a lot of buzz during the 2021 offseason with 19 returning starters. Quarterback D’Eriq King is a Heisman Trophy contender. Games against Alabama and at North Carolina with Clemson likely waiting in the ACC Championship Game if Miami wins the ACC Coastal, the schedule is difficult.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum maps out SEC's path for two College Football Playoff teams

Paul Finebaum continues to beat the drum for the University of Georgia ahead of the 2021 college football season and says this is the year Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs could unseat Alabama at the top of the SEC. There's another conference the SEC's two titans will have to deal with however, according to fellow ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich.

Comments / 0

Community Policy