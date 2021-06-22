Cancel
NBA

As expected, Dinwiddie reportedly will opt out of $12.3 million, become free agent

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow valuable is a good guard in the NBA? Spencer Dinwiddie has your answer. He missed all but three games this season with a partially torn ACL, but Dinwiddie is still going to opt out of his $12.3 million for next season and become a free agent because he will get a raise and more years on the open market. That he was going to opt-out has been the buzz around the league all season, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that reporting on Sunday.

wmleader.com
