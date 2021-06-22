Billie Eilish addresses video of herself 'mouthing a racist slur'

Sing 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated movie where Matthew McConaughey played a koala hosting a singing competition to save his struggling theater, is coming out on Christmas. Actual pop stars Bono, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams have joined the cast, which also includes Scarlett Johansson as a rocker porcupine, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll as pigs, and Tori Kelly as a shy elephant. The plot revolves around the gang convincing a reclusive rock star lion — that’s Bono — to star in a new stage show, and the new trailer features anthropomorphic animals singing Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” Eminem’s “My Name Is,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey,” and more. Watch below.