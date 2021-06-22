Billie Eilish addresses video of herself 'mouthing a racist slur'

No. 15 - Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Later this month, Pop Smoke’s estate will release his second posthumous album, and it’s bound to be a major win on the charts. It’s only been a year since his last effort, which was labeled as his first proper album (as opposed to a mixtape) dropped, and since it came out, it hasn’t vacated the U.K. chart. As of this frame, Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has now been present on the ranking for 52 weeks.