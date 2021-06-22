Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' by previous American Horror Story season

Ryan Murphy is making some room for new blood at the American Horror Story family table. The mastermind behind the 10-year-old franchise confirmed on Wednesday that the following actors will appear in upcoming episodes of FX on Hulu’s American Horror Stories: Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo… as Santa Claus.