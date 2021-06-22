Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' by previous American Horror Story season

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Stories, the spinoff of Ryan Murphy's popular horror series, has made its horrifying debut. This quick teaser hints at some of the horrors that we can expect from the new anthology series. This trailer features quite a bit of imagery reminiscent of the first season of American Horror Story. We follow a woman in latex who ends up entering a house that looks suspiciously like the Murder House that was prominent in the show's debut season. Once inside the house, we see several doorways and hallways full of horrors. There is a multi-armed creature climbing on the ceiling, a disturbing-looking operating room, disconcerting baby cries, and a weird guy running down a hallway with what looks to be an ax. Classic Murphy!