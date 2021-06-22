Tough break early was start of Islanders’ playoff disaster

The New York Islanders will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday night. The Islanders are riding high after the steal and score by Anthony Beauvillier in game six where they ended the game 3-2 in overtime. They’ll need some of that confidence tonight when they take the ice at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Meanwhile, the Lightning will look to advance to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight and will be looking forward to having the home crowd behind them.