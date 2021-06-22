Cancel
Tough break early was start of Islanders’ playoff disaster

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders were doomed from the start of Game 5, an 8-0 loss to the Lightning. It started moments after puck drop. Adam Pelech frequently pinches — a staple of his notoriously aggressive game — but it cost him on his first shift. He threw the puck right to Anthony Cirelli, who directed a quick backhand pass to captain Steven Stamkos. The hockey gods chose to help him out, as Stamkos then corralled an Alex Killorn blocked shot and deposited the loose puck into an empty net.

