Gisele Bündchen turned to yoga in the difficult times

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen planning to expand their brood? One report says the couple feels like now is the ideal time to have another baby. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Brady and Bundchen are trying to have another kid. A source says “Tom and Gisele have wanted to grow their family for a while,” and now is the best opportunity. A pal says “Tom and Gisele are hoping to have some good news before football season picks back up.” The two recently purchased a new home in Miami which should provide extra security for the potential tot.