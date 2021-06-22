Cancel
Chicago, IL

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Scripps National, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Officials say a tornado swept through communities in suburban Chicago bringing winds of more than 135 mph to the heavily populated neighborhoods.

The storm Sunday night damaged more than 200 homes, toppled trees, knocked out power, and caused several people to be injured across Naperville, Woodridge and Darien.

But there was relief Monday as authorities reported that they believe no one had died.

A team with the National Weather Service is surveying the damage. They believe it was an EF-3 tornado, according to statements made to the Chicago Tribune , and meteorologists say images and witnesses from the ground helped identify the storm and strength quickly.

“We suspect it was one tornado,” said Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service told the Tribune . “We don’t know that for certain, but based on the nature of the information and what we know about the character of this event, that’s what we’re leaning toward.”

Two tornadoes also struck Indiana, damaging some barns and trees.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, a tornado caused some damage in eastern Iowa, rains drenched parts of Michigan, and strong winds whipped through Missouri.

