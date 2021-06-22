Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

When Two Giants Met, One From Boxing The Other From TV

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the weekend it was reported that legendary Italian-American actor James Gandolfini has now been dead eight years. Where does the time go at all. Known for his role as Tony Soprano in the hit HBO TV series ‘The Sopranos’ Gandolfini was not only a titan in acting, but in popular culture.

www.boxingnewsandviews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Joe Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Giants#Combat#Italian American#Hbo#Sopranos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Robert Duvall Ready To Finally Be A Father At Age 90?

Is Robert Duvall having a baby? The Hollywood legend is, one report says, planning to become a father for the first time so he can secure his legacy. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Robert Duvall is finally ready to be a dad. The 90-year-old Godfather Part 2 star reportedly feels like a child is what’s missing from his life with Luciana Pedraza. A source says, “He’s determined to make it happen… he’d like to do this for her, and of course he adores kids.”
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Bruce Lee's daughter writes scathing op-ed to Quentin Tarantino

Back in 2019, Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" drew criticism over the film's depiction of martial arts legend and San Francisco native Bruce Lee. The controversy stems from a scene in which an actor playing Lee brags about his fighting prowess, claiming he could easily defeat Muhammad Ali. Brad Pitt, playing Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth, challenges Lee to a brawl. The fight is broken up and ends in a draw, but Lee ends up looking like an arrogant and entitled star.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Sylvester Stallone's Son Seargeoh Lives a Very Private Life Due to a Disorder

Everyone knows who Sylvester Stallone is but not that many people are aware that the action star has an adult son named Seargeoh hidden away from the public eye. Seargeoh Stallone is, still to this day, a mystery to many "Rocky" fans around the world. Although his father is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to all his action and drama films, the same can't be said for Seargeoh.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Thing Uma Thurman Hated About Kill Bill While Filming It

Quentin Tarantino’s long film resume has bolstered many classic films since 1992's Reservoir Dogs and 1994's Pulp Fiction pushed him into the mainstream. However, it was the Kill Bill series that became a pop culture moment. This film series pushed both Tarantino and Uma Thurman’s careers to the next level, but not everything went smoothly with the film’s star, according to the Oscar winner. Tarantino revealed one thing Thurman hated about filming the beloved film series.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Clarence Williams III: Actor Died at 81

Fans of the original Mod Squad will likely remember Linc Hayes actor Clarence Williams III, and whether a person watched the actor’s career rise or not, might admit that it’s hard to forget this man. Clarence passed away recently at the age of 81 from colon cancer, and like always, Hollywood has lost one of its most talented individuals. One can easily say that Clarence lived a long and prosperous life and managed to entertain a great number of people in the process, especially given that his style of acting was greatly appreciated and inspirational in its own way. The manner in which he took on certain roles was interesting, and the presence he brought to the big and small screen was always welcome. His style of acting was definitely intense, but one thing about Clarence is that he could be entirely dramatic and extremely forceful in his own way, or he could be comical and loose enough to flow with a role if he had to be.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Suzzanne Douglas, Star of The Parent ’Hood and When They See Us, Has Died at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, veteran star of stage and screen, has died at the age of 64. Her death was announced by a member of her family on social media on Tuesday night. “A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today,” wrote Douglas’s cousin, Angie Tee, on Facebook. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin…. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane [sic] you will be missed RIP.”
New York City, NYVulture

Robert Downey Sr., Acclaimed Filmmaker and Actor, Dead at 85

Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed actor and filmmaker, died Wednesday morning in his sleep at home in New York City, his wife told the Daily News. Downey, 85, had been living with Parkinson’s disease for over five years. His wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers, was home with him when he died. Father of Robert Downey Jr., the born-and-raised New Yorker served in the Army, won a Golden Gloves boxing championship, and was writing Off–Off Broadway plays by the time he was 22 years old. As a filmmaker, he achieved success helming anti-Establishment films like 1964’s Babo 73, 1966’s Chafed Elbows, and 1969’s cult hit Putney Swope, a satirical depiction of the advertising industry. The film, which follows a Black advertising exec (Arnold Johnson) inadvertently made chairman of a powerful firm, was selected for the United States Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2016. In 1972, it was followed by Greaser’s Palace, a Western which his son appeared in as a child, along with his first wife, Elsie Downey, and their daughter, Allyson. He married Rogers in 1998, three years following the death of his second wife, Laura Ernst. Best known for his acting roles in Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and To Live and Die in L.A,, Downey Sr. directed films until 2005, with the documentary Rittenhouse Square. Most recently, he appeared in 2011’s Tower Heist, alongside Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, and Casey Affleck. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s …he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Robert Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram. “According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Maria Taylor Breaks Silence On Rachel Nichols Drama

For the first time since the New York Times story revealed the schism at ESPN over comments made by Rachel Nichols in July of 2020, Maria Taylor has broken her silence. Taylor was on the receiving end of disparaging comments made by Nichols prior to the 2020 NBA Finals that were just revealed to the public over the weekend. The last few days have been marred by controversy at the Worldwide Leader.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Shannon Lee Pens Essay in Response to Quentin Tarantino's Recent Bruce Lee Comments

Since the opening night of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Shannon Lee has been outspoken about her reaction to the depiction of her late father, Bruce Lee. Things seemed to have simmered down between director Quentin Tarantino and Lee's daughter, but as Tarantino blazes through his promotion of the new release of his novelization for 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the filmmaker stopped by Joe Rogan's Spotify podcast on June 29 and was asked about the criticism over the film's depiction of Bruce Lee. Specifically, a fight scene in which Brad Pitt's character, Cliff, easily knocks down the martial arts icon, portrayed by Mike Moh. Tarantino told Rogan: "I can understand his daughter having a problem with it - it's her f*cking father, I get that," before quickly dismissing others' criticism.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy