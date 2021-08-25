Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Instagram

How to Boost Your Personal Brand with a Professional Email Signature

Posted by 
Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkhHk_0abf8Qn800
Email SignatureCanva

The topic of personal branding has rapidly gained popularity. And that’s for a reason.

In 2021, people don’t trust companies and corporate advertising as much as they used to. They prefer doing business with other people they like and identify themselves with.

Personal branding is essential for teachers, coaches, freelancers, entrepreneurs, company CEOs, and technically everyone who wants to have a larger impact.

Personal brand benefits

A powerful personal brand can help you:

  • Contribute to your digital marketing effort and increase sales;
  • Elevate credibility;
  • Expand your network;
  • Find new job opportunities;
  • Stand out from the competition.

According to statistics, employees can have ten times more social media followers than their company’s accounts. So, it’s no surprise that content shared by a personal account receives eight times more engagement than one shared by a brand channel.

That’s definitely worth a try!

Email signatures for personal branding

In addition to social media, most of us use email every day. So can we build a personal brand there? Absolutely!

While it’s easier for companies because they can use their brand colors, logos, and sophisticated email templates, individuals can also get noticed and memorized. One of the best ways to create and maintain a personal brand image in emails is by utilizing a branded email signature.

According to research performed by Newoldstamp, 41% of those who use email signatures in their day-to-day email communications do this for branding purposes.

What is an email signature?

Basically, it’s a footer part of an email. By default, we end emails by writing “Sincerely” or “Best regards” followed by a name. But there’s so much more we can do to make our emails look personal yet professional. For example, use an email signature.

The email signature is set up once and added to each of your emails automatically. So, do a quality job one time and reap the benefits later.

Let’s talk about what you need to add to your branded sign-off to promote your personal brand.

  • Your name, position, and a company you work at

Your name is an essential thing that goes into your email footer, no matter how it looks. The main idea behind this is confirming you mean the words you’ve just written in an email. And if your goal is to add even more value to them, don’t forget to include your job title.

For instance, if you are talking about music trends in your email, stating that you are a music producer makes your message much more reliable. Also, recipients will be pleased to know someone important is reaching out to them.

  • Personal website

You probably have a nice website with all the info about you, your achievements, projects, blog, etc. Why not promote it in every email you send? Mention your website in your email footer.

  • Social media (Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn)

If you have social accounts where you promote something or share some knowledge with people, consider adding them to your email signature as well.

By having clickable social media buttons in email signatures for personal brands, you are offering your readers another opportunity to continue building your relationship outside of traditional communication channels.

We recommend you limit the number of links to a maximum of five not to overload your email footer.

  • The personal profile photo or personal brand logo

One of the easiest ways to personalize any email you send is by adding a recognizable portrait of yours to it. Of course, there’s no better place to put it in than your email footer.

We noticed that a good-lit headshot could dramatically increase the response rate of emails. But don’t make the typical mistake of using a classic professional photo with a too serious face expression. Look directly into the camera and smile. We’re talking about improving your personal brand image, after all.

Alternatively, you can use a recognizable logo or keep both elements.

  • The visual style and brand voice

Your email footer is like your digital business card. That’s why it’s crucial to present it in a professional and unified manner, just as you would with your traditional business card.

The signature needs to look and sound like you. So have a visual identity system with a specific color palette, typography poster, and design elements.

  • Branded colors

Businesses usually have a specific color palette they use in their branded materials. Personal brands also can have such a color scheme. Actually, it’s not that difficult to choose colors as you may think, but it’s essential to mix everything properly and achieve a colorful harmony.

If you have no specific colors in mind, just use email signature templates carefully created by professional designers.

  • Call to action

Your branded email signature will be complete when you add a clear call to action (CTA). The latter one is the easiest way to make recipients check out the links you provided. You can use CTAs to:

  • Offer recipients to book a meeting with you;
  • Schedule a call;
  • Invite people to read your blog;
  • Ask them to follow you on social platforms;
  • Invite them to attend events you are going to speak at;
  • Show your portfolio, etc.

Who needs branded sign-offs?

As we already mentioned, you need an email signature to support your personal brand.

Now, let’s talk in more detail about who specifically and why might benefit from having a personal brand email footer.

  • You run an online or offline business

If you’re an owner or founder of a business, you definitely need to brand your company and yourself. A well-designed email signature can not only let people know who you are and what you do but also invite them to take action. For example, if you are speaking at a conference, you can mention this in your signature and add a link to book a seat.

  • You work at or lead a customer-facing department at a company

Talking with customers often? Of course, you need a professional email footer to make all your emails more human and share the important contacts to enable people to get in touch with you in the most convenient way.

  • You sell products or services

Let’s say you have a new clothing collection drop in your store. The more people see your update, the more sales you make. You definitely need a branded email signature with a distinctive call to action button.

  • You look for a job

Job seekers with branded email signatures get higher chances to be noticed and memorized. They need simply add a CV and portfolio to their email footers and send emails as they usually do. Who knows, maybe some of the recipients need a new website or a quality copy for a blog. Don’t miss even a single opportunity to promote your skills and talent.

How to create a branded email signature

There are a few most common ways to create a branded email signature. These include a text editor, Canva or Photoshop, or a professional email signature builder.

The first two methods are really basic. Text editors limit you in creativity. Canva and Photoshop won’t let you create an interactive email signature that will look uniform across various devices and platforms. Furthermore, recipients may disable images in their email clients. In this case, they won’t see your email footer at all.

The easiest way is to use online email signature generators like Newoldstamp and MySignature.

These tools have a very user-friendly online editor where you can organize and customize everything we discussed before. On top of that, both editors have great templates that work well for businesses, designers, bloggers, freelancers, teachers, and many more professionals. Newoldstamp even has a fantastic gallery of promotional banners you can link to any content you want.

Comments / 0

Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

22
Followers
70
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Clients#Linkedin#Your Name#Brand Identity#Personal Branding#Linkedin#Cta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

How to boost your fashion business with a strong online presence

Mexico City witnessed exciting moments during the most recent edition of Fashion Week . Designers, editors, journalists, bloggers , entrepreneurs, as well as fashionistas from all over Mexico, gathered this week to celebrate the creativity of an industry that continues to grow in our country. According to research by The...
Posted by
Evan Crosby

Social marketing 101: How to align your brand with a social mission

As more businesses leaders recognize the importance of creating value for their community, they are connecting their brand to social causes that are near and dear to their target market — also known as social marketing. For example, businesses are partnering with nonprofits to raise awareness and money for initiatives related to climate change, hunger, literacy, health, and economic opportunities for disadvantaged communities. However, supporting a social cause is about more than getting good PR for your business. It’s about aligning your brand’s mission with an important social cause that enables your stakeholders to make a real difference in the world.
InternetEntrepreneur

Why Social Media is Not the Key to Your Personal Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Today, building an online brand is all the rage. After all, a whopping 4.2 billion people are active social media users — that's 56.4% of the total world population, according to the Global State of Digital Report 2021, seven in 10 Americans use social media to connect, engage news content, share information and entertain themselves, according to Pew Research. Buying into the notion that your digital reputation is your biggest asset, there is great pressure to carve out a coherent online brand identity, share content relevant to a target audience, attract likes on posts and build a loyal following.
EconomyInc.com

How to Use Content to Create Your Company's Branding

When you think of branding, content isn't really the first thing that comes to mind. You envision logos, slogans, and maybe some taglines. But the world has changed. Digital branding is prevalent, and today, content is a powerful tool to do so for your company. Learn how to better brand...
EconomyRolling Stone

How to Use Your Personal Brand and the Power of Influence to Start a Business

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Anyone who has started a business knows firsthand just how important it is for a company to have its own, verifiable identity — especially if you plan on being around long-term. I would argue that the only thing that could potentially be more important than building brand identity is having a good answer for why your business needs to exist. Building your business’ brand is mission-critical because it gives customers a face or image to associate with your company. The eventual sale starts there.
Economywraltechwire.com

How to make yourself stand out: Creative marketing to differentiate your brand

Editor’s note: Veteran entrepreneur and investor Donald Thompson writes a weekly column on leadership, startups and diversity. His columns appear on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Building a brand that stands out from the noise is easier than you think. But it requires that you do some prep work first in order to understand your own identity and create a narrative around it. Brand identity is so much more than just your logo and tagline. It is an embodiment of your internal culture, what Harvard Business Review calls the “culture-brand connection.” The best brands use every interaction to communicate not only what they do but also who they are and why they do it.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Why You Should Hire a Professional Writer to Boost Your Business

Since March of 2020, almost all businesses have had to transition to an online model. To survive the pandemic and the related lockdown restrictions, it has become necessary to provide an online channel to customers. More than ever, your website content and product descriptions are playing the role of your primary sales pitch. The content on your website now decides whether your potential customer will connect with you or bounce back.
InternetMySanAntonio

4 Ways to Build a Stronger Brand-Consumer Relationship Using Social Media

There are several different ways to build a strong relationship with your consumers, whether it’s through your email marketing, content, brand messaging on your website or old-school offline marketing, but I want to dive into how to do it through social media. Currently, there isn’t a more effective way to create an authentic relationship.
Behind Viral VideosMySanAntonio

How to make your brand stand out on TikTok

Some brands seem to have understood it very well and applied it to their strategies with influencers on TikTok , the social network of the moment. Amazon, for example, has been able to take advantage of the videos that users create organically to reuse them in their favor and promote certain products.
Economyhngn.com

Corporate Uniforms and Brand Identity: How to Create Your Image

When it comes to your company's brand identity, corporate uniforms are an invaluable asset. Not only do they present a visual image of your identity, as well as the message you want to portray to potential customers but wearing corporate clothing is also a way to easily identify staff members associated with your business. Employees dressed in a specific uniform help to build your brand by setting your business apart from your competitors.
BusinessNew Haven Register

What Jeff Bezos' Smart Take on Personal Branding Can Teach You About the Importance of Thought Leadership

Our lives are now deeply digital, with everything from grocery orders to networking to entertainment being fulfilled through a screen. Belly-to-belly time remains the gold standard when it comes to networking, but for many of us our online presence is what shapes the first impression. As Jeff Bezos famously said, “Your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.”
EconomyNorwalk Hour

How to Tell Your Brand's Social Impact Story

No matter your brand, you have a story to tell about your impact on society. Figuring out how best to tell that story is the challenging part. Is it about the impact of your product or service, or the entrepreneurship of your founder? If you can’t figure out a story to tell, talk to your employees and customers about what the company means to them. Finding, and proudly telling your brand’s social impact story makes your company interesting, sellable, and even newsworthy.
Retailnewfoodmagazine.com

How to make your brand more lovable

Louise Findlay-Wilson looks at what makes a brand loved by consumers and how this can impact their loyalty. According to our Brand Love study, we’re three times more likely to recommend a brand we love and twice as likely to stick with it when it makes mistakes. Such loyalty and recommendation have a profound commercial impact; for example, in a typical online business, while only eight percent of customers may be repeat buyers, they account for a disproportionate 40 percent of turnover.
EconomyWestport News

5 of the Easiest Ways to Make Data an Integral Part of Your Business' Digital Marketing

“What gets measured gets managed” is an old saying that’s stuck around for one reason — it’s true. Data is essential to every digital marketer. Gone are the days of putting up a billboard and hoping for customers. Now we can measure to a degree our ancestors would have never dreamed of. And that measurement allows us to create more targeted campaigns and know whether or not they worked.
EconomyThe Next Web

Get a bigger exit: Build your executive team’s personal brand

Randy has 30 years of C-suite level experience, and has operated as CEO, CFO, and COO across the international corporate landscape. After fo (show all) Did you know Growth Quarters is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will share key insights into entrepreneurship during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!
JobsFortune

How to deal with a coworker invading your personal space

Work Space is a monthly Q&A column tackling the work challenges that keep you up at night. You can read all columns here. If you want advice on something you’re navigating at work, send your questions to workspace@fortune.com. Q: I’m creeped out by one of my coworkers, and I’m not...
Jobsgoodmenproject.com

9 Best Freelance Jobs You Can Do From Anywhere

Many people are interested in becoming a freelancer these days, and it makes sense when you think about the possibilities and freedoms. You have a flexible schedule that you can dictate. Now you can work from home or wherever you like. Your earning potential is up to you and more...
Softwarefairfieldcitizenonline.com

This AI-Powered Tool Is Like Having a Professional Copywriter On-Site

Did you know that 80 percent of people on the internet only read the headlines of emails and blogs? How about the fact that most people read only 20 percent of the words on a given webpage? It's these kinds of stats you have to keep in mind when designing a content strategy for your business. You need a strong web presence, but many businesses often overlook how important copywriting is to that presence.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Boost Your WordPress.com Website’s SEO Rankings

If you’ve spent any time trying to grow website traffic, you’ll have heard of search engine optimization (SEO). Excelling with SEO makes it easier to attract new website visitors, netting more leads and more revenue. Getting your SEO right takes time—and a lot of trial and error. But if you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy