Rutland, VT

Arlene E. Kenworthy

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene E. Kenworthy WILLIAMSTOWN — Arlene Elizabeth Kenworthy, 83, entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 1937, she was the daughter of Eugene and Eva (Reakirt) Fetzer. Arlene attended schools in Pennsylvania. While in Pennsylvania, she met and married John Kenworthy IV. They moved to Vermont in the early-1970s where they owned and operated Bomoseen Harbor General Store. The couple later divorced and Arlene moved to Rutland. She worked for many years at the Eden Park Nursing Home as a nurse's aide and ended her career at Rutland Regional Medical Center as a housekeeper. In her spare time, Arlene enjoyed reading but found visiting and camping at many of the Vermont State Parks most enjoyable. Arlene was predeceased by her parents; a son, John Kenworthy V; and a granddaughter, Olga Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Bell and her husband, Steven; a brother, Robert Fetzer and his wife, Bonnie; and a sister, Shirley Wildemore, of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Svetlana and Connor Bell. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. There is extra parking available across the street in the St. Monica’s parking lot. In lieu of flowers, friends can make donations to the Ainsworth Public Library, to be earmarked for large print books and audio books in honor of Arlene's avid love of reading. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneral.com.

www.rutlandherald.com
