SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Surpasses 2.75 Million All-Electric Mile Milestone for its Vehicles

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 2GW of string inverters is equivalent to 400K 5kW inverters. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, is pleased to announce the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") subsidiary surpassed 2GW (gigawatts) of string inverter sales in Australia, making it the first Australian solar distributor to achieve this significant milestone. String inverters are devices that are used with solar arrays to convert the energy that is generated (direct current) to usable electricity for a home (alternating current). The 2GW of string inverter sales is equivalent to 400,000 5kW (kilowatt) inverters.