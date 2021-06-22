SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Surpasses 2.75 Million All-Electric Mile Milestone for its Vehicles
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary recently exceeded the 2.75 million electric mile mark, counting all its fully electric trucks and shuttle buses in operation. This includes its first-, second- and third-generation products that have been driven across a wide variety of end-use applications.www.streetinsider.com