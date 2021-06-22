UPDATE: Oppenheimer Upgrades Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) to Outperform, 'Pullback is Buying Opportunity'
Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh upgraded Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "Following a more than 20% pullback in SBH shares from recent May highs, we spent time revisiting our views. We downgraded shares in a report titled Risk/Reward Now Balanced; Downgrading to Perform (3/11/21 at $20.90). Since early March, SBH shares are down 6% vs. a 9% gain in the S&P 500. Based on our work, we are upgrading shares to Outperform from Perform and installing a $24 PT. We now see sustainable earnings power in at least the $2.35 range, vs. our $2.00 forecast at the time of the downgrade, and our most recent estimate of $2.30. SBH appears to be gaining traction with key initiatives, which could fuel upside to Street forecasts L-T. Shares on our updated FY22 forecast sport an ~11% FCF yield. ACI and SBH now rank as our favorite value plays."www.streetinsider.com