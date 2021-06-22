Cyberpunk 2077 available on PlayStation Store

CD Projekt RED announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 is once again available on the PlayStation Store following its delisting back in December 2020. In addition to the game being available on PlayStation 4, anyone who purchases the game can also play it on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Furthermore, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 — and will be available for all owners of the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, including both digital and disc. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console’s more powerful hardware.