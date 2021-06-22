Moers Festival 2021

This region hasn't always had the best reputation, and if you think the wine comes as jugs of thin, insipid juice that they truck out with forced smiles just as it's getting inappropriately cold in Paris, well, sometimes it does. But Beaujolais Nouveau just isn't worth the calories, darling. Spend some time instead exploring the 10 different villages or "crus" where people have been making high quality wine from the Gamay grape for centuries, using traditional methods as well as more modern techniques like carbonic maceration (where fermentation occurs within the uncrushed grape). Much has been written about the differences between the various crus, (Morgon is powerful, Chiroubles is light and floral e.g), but you'd be better off looking at who made it. There are some talented youngsters pumping fresh blood into the region, like Yann Betrand, Anne-Sophie Dubois and Jules Métras, but for the ultimate expressions look to the masters, like Foillard, Lapierre, Guy Breton and Thevenet. These guys are widely regarded as giving birth to the Natural Wine movement but in fact they simply reverted back to traditional winemaking, doing away with chemicals and getting out of the way of the wine itself (albeit with improved hygiene). The proof is in the pudding here.