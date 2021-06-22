Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Moers Festival 2021

By MARTIN LONGLEY
allaboutjazz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few days before the start of this 50th anniversary festival, the local governmental authorities suddenly switched their virus regulations, allowing a crowd of 500 to attend each evening's outdoor park gig on the Rodelberg stage. During the daytimes, that stage provided no public access, with its gigs being broadcast by the French/German television network Arte. Meanwhile, 10 minutes walk across the park, inside the Eventhalle, the other half of the programme was also being filmed, once again with only a limited in-person audience. Arte are regularly involved with the Moers Festival, and debuted their pandemic broadcast coverage concept in 2020, at a point where such uncompromising action represented the vanguard of the globe's tentative efforts at livestreaming. The entire 2020 festival was presented live on two stages, with a full four day schedule, albeit concentrating on local German artists.

www.allaboutjazz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Electronic Music#Classical Music#French#German#Arte#Eventhalle#Americans#Swiss#The Kleine Allee Big Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Festivallondonjazznews.com

Ipswich Jazz Festival 2021

The fifth Ipswich Jazz Festival was able to go ahead over the weekend (June 26-27), with strict Covid-19 precautions including the audience distanced and masked. Artists who appeared at the festival, held at St Peters By The Waterfront arts centre – a large converted church – included singer Tina May, trumpeter Enrico Tomasso, harpist Alina Bzhezhinska with her Hip Harp group, saxophonist Derek Nash with his latin group Picante, organist Jim Watson’s Band with a tribute to Chick Corea, swing group Kansas Smitty’s and trumpeter Byron Wallen with his band Four Corners.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Wollny: Treasures from the Wunderkammer

There are two sides of being a musician that I think everyone experiences—one is analyzing, thinking, and planning the music, and the other is when you are performing, where you don’t think, you don’t plan, you trust and you make music in the moment. German pianist Michael Wollny is one...
Worldclassical-music.com

Best classical music festivals in the Middle East, Japan and Taiwan

Best classical music festivals in United Arab Emirates. ‘The future starts now’ is the strapline for a multi-arts festival celebrating the founding of the United Arab Emirates half-a-century ago. Some of the celebrations are digital, others are live – and by no means confined to Abu Dhabi. Highlights include the October premiere of Mohammed Fairouz’s Symphony No. 5 (recorded in London by the LSO), Nicola Benedetti and (premiered at the Aix-en-Provence Festival) Samir Odeh-Tamimi’s new opera The Arab Apocalypse.
Worldallaboutjazz.com

Ed Puddick / The Upper Austrian Jazz Orchestra: Crazy Days

The opener / title track of this album could well be taken to refer to Britain's 2016 referendum on whether or not to remain in or leave the European Union, for the disc's second half, and its main event, is composer Ed Puddick's thirty-five minute "The Brexit Suite." In fact, Puddick was thinking about something else when he wrote "Crazy Days." But the two words neatly sum up the chain of events which led to a small majority of voters—a majority bolstered by every racist, xenophobe, cultural reactionary and petty nationalist in Britain—voting to leave the EU. It may well prove to be the greatest self-inflicted wound in British history. Time will tell. (But take heart: nothing lasts forever).
MusicBoulder Clarion

Colorado Music Festival is back

As the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs, life and music are slowly returning to “normal.”. For the Colorado Music Festival (CMF), that means live concerts in Chautauqua Auditorium. The orchestra is reduced, but the 2021 festival has a full six weeks of performances, July 1–Aug. 7. And as health regulations and recommendations are relaxed, the box office has made more seats available.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Space Quartet: Directions

Listen closely to Directions by Rafael Toral's Space Quartet and try to ignore the voice in your head of June Tyson chanting, "space is the place, space is the place." While this is an instrumental production and Toral was born more than fifty years after Sun Ra, a similar aura permeates these six tracks. It's not that Toral is dealing with the evolution of big band music through the lens of Afrofuturism, like Sun Ra's early use of synthesizers and electronic keyboards. Toral has adopted and adapted customized electronics into his space program. This space music which began in 2004 as a solo investigation, has evolved from circuits and motherboards into a kind of merger with anthropoids. There was collaboration with the likes of Jim O'Rourke, Davu Seru Sei Miguel, Chris Corsano, John Edwards, Evan Parker, Christian Marclay, and Rhys Chatham. His first Space Quartet (Clean Feed, 2018) included bassist Hugo Antunes (heard here), but he has altered his lineup by adding drummer Nuno Morão and saxophonist Nuno Torres.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Don Rendell Quintet: Space Walk

As British jazz reaches new and unprecedented peaks of popularity, major labels are revisiting their vaults and rereleasing artistically enduring but long unavailable albums. Universal/Decca's British Jazz Explosion: Originals Re-Cut is the most ambitious of such reissue programs to be announced so far in 2021. It concentrates on the years 1965 -1972, a pivotal period in the coming of age of British jazz and one which continues to inspire the generation of young radicals who are making their mark in 2021 and whose de facto standard bearer is the tenor saxophonist and clarinetist Shabaka Hutchings.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Explore Ensemble debut on Another Timbre

For some time, Apartment House (or prominent members such as Anton Lukoszevieze, Mira Benjamin or Philip Thomas ) have featured on the lion's share of Another Timbre releases to the extent that the ensemble could almost be considered the label's house band; given the high quality of Apartment House's players and their playing, that has been good news for the label's listeners and for the composers whose music the ensemble has performed. In light of that situation, the arrival of Another Timbre's May 2021 releases brought something of a surprise; while one of the four albums—Linda Catlin Smith's Ballad— was performed by Apartment House, two others featured Explore Ensemble, a group which had not previously released a recording despite having given many concerts and broadcasts since it was founded at London's Royal College of Music in 2012...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Anna Weber, The Resonators & Anthony Joseph

Two products of the jazz program at McGill University in Montreal have new releases to sample this week: saxophonist and composer Anna Webber's Idiom is easily her most ambitious project to date featuring her Simple Trio (Matt Mitchell and John Hollenbeck) and a large ensemble of improvisers and new music specialists. Drummer Mark Nelson continues to develop interesting music with his quartet, Sympathetic Frequencies. You'll hear contrasting trumpets from Pete Rodriguez and Argentina's Joaquin Muro, sizzling music from Frank Gratkowski and his Resonators, and the whole Refraction Suite from Refraction by another excellent trumpeter, Dan Rosenboom. There's an excerpt from Swedish pianist Lisa Ullen's lengthy Step Up A Second and the closer brings some poetry and jazz to the fore: Anthony Joseph with a sparkling European band and his latest release with a great title: The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives.
Musicclassical-music.com

Music to my Ears Podcast: Radio 3 broadcaster Georgia Mann

Try BBC Music Magazine today and save 50% when you do!. We speak to Radio 3 broadcaster and producer Georgia Mann, who recently took over the reins on the station’s morning programme, Essential Classics. She tells us all about the new musical discoveries she’s made so far in the job, her experiences of live music during lockdown, starting out as a singer in Gilbert & Sullivan musicals and how to be articulate live on radio when a performance blows you away.
Musicstereoboard.com

Jack Savoretti - Europiana (Album Review)

If albums were rated according to best intentions, even the most bitter listener would happily give Jack Savoretti’s sojourn into the worlds of disco, funk and ‘80s synth-pop a big thumbs up. Designed as a soundtrack to the summer holidays we’ve recently been denied, the singer wanted ‘Europiana’ to provide much needed escapism after a year of turmoil and to celebrate the music that binds citizens of Europe together. A lofty goal.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Cortex: Legal Tender

The Norwegian quartet Cortex answers the question, what would have happened if the Wynton Marsalis and Branford Marsalis, had advanced the jazz canon instead of looking backwards for inspiration. Remember when the two young lions burst onto the scene in the 1980s with their self-righteous mission to save jazz? They did so by stuffing it, much like a taxidermist, to preserve an endangered species. Their neocon approach actually can make us grateful for bands like Cortex with their inclinations to push jazz forward into the 21st century.
Drinksallaboutjazz.com

Hooray for Beaujolais!

This region hasn't always had the best reputation, and if you think the wine comes as jugs of thin, insipid juice that they truck out with forced smiles just as it's getting inappropriately cold in Paris, well, sometimes it does. But Beaujolais Nouveau just isn't worth the calories, darling. Spend some time instead exploring the 10 different villages or "crus" where people have been making high quality wine from the Gamay grape for centuries, using traditional methods as well as more modern techniques like carbonic maceration (where fermentation occurs within the uncrushed grape). Much has been written about the differences between the various crus, (Morgon is powerful, Chiroubles is light and floral e.g), but you'd be better off looking at who made it. There are some talented youngsters pumping fresh blood into the region, like Yann Betrand, Anne-Sophie Dubois and Jules Métras, but for the ultimate expressions look to the masters, like Foillard, Lapierre, Guy Breton and Thevenet. These guys are widely regarded as giving birth to the Natural Wine movement but in fact they simply reverted back to traditional winemaking, doing away with chemicals and getting out of the way of the wine itself (albeit with improved hygiene). The proof is in the pudding here.
U.K.washingtonnewsday.com

What Would It Take to End the British Monarchy?

What Would It Take to Abolish the Monarchy in Britain?. Anti-monarchy campaigners have launched a billboard campaign against Prince Charles—showing they see the future king as their best chance for abolition. The royal family has been warned by the pressure organization Republic that the heir to the throne is in...
Festivalskiddle.com

WingJam festival

The UK’s chicken wing extravaganza is returning to London this July for its biggest ever chicken wing celebration. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. If you have a sweet spot for chicken wings, you’ll be pleased to know the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy