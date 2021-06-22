Moers Festival 2021
Just a few days before the start of this 50th anniversary festival, the local governmental authorities suddenly switched their virus regulations, allowing a crowd of 500 to attend each evening's outdoor park gig on the Rodelberg stage. During the daytimes, that stage provided no public access, with its gigs being broadcast by the French/German television network Arte. Meanwhile, 10 minutes walk across the park, inside the Eventhalle, the other half of the programme was also being filmed, once again with only a limited in-person audience. Arte are regularly involved with the Moers Festival, and debuted their pandemic broadcast coverage concept in 2020, at a point where such uncompromising action represented the vanguard of the globe's tentative efforts at livestreaming. The entire 2020 festival was presented live on two stages, with a full four day schedule, albeit concentrating on local German artists.www.allaboutjazz.com