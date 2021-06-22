Cameron Graves: Inventing Thrash-Jazz

For some time, Apartment House (or prominent members such as Anton Lukoszevieze, Mira Benjamin or Philip Thomas ) have featured on the lion's share of Another Timbre releases to the extent that the ensemble could almost be considered the label's house band; given the high quality of Apartment House's players and their playing, that has been good news for the label's listeners and for the composers whose music the ensemble has performed. In light of that situation, the arrival of Another Timbre's May 2021 releases brought something of a surprise; while one of the four albums—Linda Catlin Smith's Ballad— was performed by Apartment House, two others featured Explore Ensemble, a group which had not previously released a recording despite having given many concerts and broadcasts since it was founded at London's Royal College of Music in 2012...