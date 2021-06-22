Cameron Graves: Inventing Thrash-Jazz

This show includes a selection of new releases which, whilst being part of the jazz family, bring in other musical elements. Ayumi Ishito brings distortion, unexpected percussive rhythms, and competing melodies into play for her debut album. Daniel Herskedal offers ambient reflections in a Scandanavian context. Andrew Van Tassel draws inspiration from a broad palette of genres: bebop/hard bop, fusion, indie rock, classical music, and more. Cymin Samawaties and Ketan Bhattis cross-cultural approach delivers a fresh new sound. Matthias Mueller, Ricardo Tejero, and Vasco Trilla incorporate ambient noise, distorted brass, and scattered percussion into their complex improvisations. In between there are some more familiar sounds.