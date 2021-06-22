New Genre Blending Album Released by saxophonist Jeff Miguel

Leprous have announced a new album, Aphelion, and unveiled its first single, “Running Low,” along with a music video. Leprous vocalist/keyboardist Einar Solberg commented:. “The initial idea for ‘Running Low’ started when I had decided to force myself to write a sketch on my phone on a way up to a mountain top called Himingen in Telemark, Norway. It felt completely pointless while I was doing it, but when I came back, I was able to go further with it and actually structure it into a proper composition. Then we met up in Cederberg Studios together with the band to take it even further. This song is a proof that even the smallest sparks can turn into a big flame. Despite being a band who always wants to explore new territories, I believe ‘Running Low’ can easily unite both our old and new fan base.”