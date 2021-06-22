Cancel
New Genre Blending Album Released by saxophonist Jeff Miguel

By JEFF MIGUEL
The Hero’s Journey is Jeff Miguel’s second album as leader and quite an evolution from the 2015 release Perseverance. The Hero’s Journey was designed to be a heavily produced jazz crossover album where every note has a distinct purpose. The short songs are meant to be listened to in order and feature various saxophones as well as flute. “It Will Be Okay” and “Guilty Pleasures” were released as singles prior to the full album release.

