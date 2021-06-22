Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cecil Taylor: Mixed to Unit Structures Revisited

By CHRIS MAY
allaboutjazz.com
 16 days ago

This story has been revisited before, in the context of an Albert Ayler review, but good stories bear repeating, particularly when they are instructive ones. So here it is again... During a May 2021 interview with All About Jazz, the reed player Shabaka Hutchings was asked to name six albums which had made a more than usually deep impression on him. One of those Hutchings chose was Cecil Taylor's Silent Tongues: Live At Montreux '74 (Freedom, 1975).

www.allaboutjazz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil Taylor
Person
Andrew Cyrille
Person
Gil Evans
Person
Archie Shepp
Person
Albert Ayler
Person
Creed Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#All About Jazz#Blue Note#A R#Impulse#Abc Paramount#Verve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joel Frahm: The Bright Side

Chordless trio recordings featuring saxophone, bass and drums, no piano or guitar in the building, always draw comparisons to 1957 when a pair of the groundbreakers of the genre were recorded by saxophonist Sonny Rollins with A Night At The Village Vanguard (Blue Note Records, 1958) and Way Out West (Contemporary, 1957). Saxophonist Joel Frahm obviously looked back to that time, having transcribed and memorized Rollins' solo on "Softly As In A Morning Sunrise" (from the Village Vanguard album) as as an exercise when he attended the Summer Session Jazz Workshop at Eastman School of Music. This went down in 1987, when Frahm was a teenager.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Wollny: Treasures from the Wunderkammer

There are two sides of being a musician that I think everyone experiences—one is analyzing, thinking, and planning the music, and the other is when you are performing, where you don’t think, you don’t plan, you trust and you make music in the moment. German pianist Michael Wollny is one...
Musicjazziz.com

JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Theon Cross, Patrice Rushen & More

Tubist Theon Cross returns with a new single called “We Go Again” via New Soil / Marathon Music. The acclaimed musician’s latest track was inspired by renewal and rebirth. “‘We Go Again’ is about choosing to forgive ourselves from moments of ignorance in our past and making the conscious decision to embrace a new day of reinvention and growth,” said Cross. “Although lockdown has been challenging, it’s also given us time to reflect and think about the changes we wish to see once we return to normalcy. I look forward to the return of live performance and having the privilege to present new music, new ideas and a new outlook.” (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Colin Stetson, Ches Smith, Marisa Monte, Evgeny Ponomarev & Other New Releases

The much-awaited return of Marisa Monte and the faux-Nippo-jazz of Julien Daïan open a show which centers around the outstanding new album by Ches Smith and dives deep into the diversity of today's international jazz scene. Happy listening!. Playlist. Ben Allison "Mondo Jazz Theme (feat. Ted Nash & Pyeng Threadgill)"...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Space Quartet: Directions

Listen closely to Directions by Rafael Toral's Space Quartet and try to ignore the voice in your head of June Tyson chanting, "space is the place, space is the place." While this is an instrumental production and Toral was born more than fifty years after Sun Ra, a similar aura permeates these six tracks. It's not that Toral is dealing with the evolution of big band music through the lens of Afrofuturism, like Sun Ra's early use of synthesizers and electronic keyboards. Toral has adopted and adapted customized electronics into his space program. This space music which began in 2004 as a solo investigation, has evolved from circuits and motherboards into a kind of merger with anthropoids. There was collaboration with the likes of Jim O'Rourke, Davu Seru Sei Miguel, Chris Corsano, John Edwards, Evan Parker, Christian Marclay, and Rhys Chatham. His first Space Quartet (Clean Feed, 2018) included bassist Hugo Antunes (heard here), but he has altered his lineup by adding drummer Nuno Morão and saxophonist Nuno Torres.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Pushing the 'Jazz Envelope' a little further

This show includes a selection of new releases which, whilst being part of the jazz family, bring in other musical elements. Ayumi Ishito brings distortion, unexpected percussive rhythms, and competing melodies into play for her debut album. Daniel Herskedal offers ambient reflections in a Scandanavian context. Andrew Van Tassel draws inspiration from a broad palette of genres: bebop/hard bop, fusion, indie rock, classical music, and more. Cymin Samawaties and Ketan Bhattis cross-cultural approach delivers a fresh new sound. Matthias Mueller, Ricardo Tejero, and Vasco Trilla incorporate ambient noise, distorted brass, and scattered percussion into their complex improvisations. In between there are some more familiar sounds.
Musicsfcv.org

John Luther Adams Revisits the Arctic

On the subject of John Luther Adams, the transplanted sometime Alaskan resident shaper of environmental soundscapes, I’m finding that you have to take his music on a case-by-case basis. There have been some mesmerizing longform works of lasting beauty offset by arid marathons that have been a pain to sit through, with others that fall somewhere between the poles of ecstasy and boredom. It all depends on the quality of inspiration of the basic material, or perhaps the state of mind, body, and mood that listeners with different nervous systems happen to be in at a given time.
Musickmuw.org

July Feature – Dr. Billy Taylor + Arthur Blythe, Hank Mobley, Billy Eckstine & Singers

Night Train kicks off the July feature, celebrating the centennial birthday of pianist and pioneering jazz educator and popularizer Dr. Billy Taylor, with his most famous composition and an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement. We also mark birthdays of violinist Mads Tolling and saxophonist Arthur Blythe (as a leader, with McCoy Tynar and Roots, and in a special in hour two) – and highlight new releases from the Spike Wilner Trio and Sons of Kemet.
Traveljazziz.com

JAZZIZ Travel #5: Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Jon Hassell—An Incomplete Discography

Dan Schwartz provides a brief look at some of Jon Hassell's records:. Earthquake Island (Tomato TOM 7019, 1978) – I can’t really recommend this one, despite the presence of giants like Miroslav Vitous. For my taste, Jon is a bit overwhelmed by all these guys in his attempt to indulge his Latin-jazz fantasies. But that’s me – you might love it. Ignore it until you know that you love Hassell – then get into it.
Musicguitar.com

Julian Lage on his new album Squint, and why good songwriting is like writing a good joke

Despite his already illustrious career as a world-leading jazz guitarist, Julian Lage remains not only a humble person but also a humble musician. Over the last decade or so he has curated an exemplary back catalogue, rising from young jazz prodigy to one of the most revered players in living memory. After numerous performances and collaborations with the legendary Blue Note records, Squint is his first album proper for the imprint, which he coyly admits is a tremendous honour. “As cliche as it might sound, it’s a dream to be associated with a label that makes music that not only I love, but the entire community and lineage that I’m connected to loves.
Moviesoutandaboutnow.com

History Revisited

Questlove’s debut documentary Summer of Soul features incredible performers from ‘Black Woodstock’. In the summer of 1969, tens of thousands were groovin’ on Max Yasgur’s upstate New York dairy farm to the songs of Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Jimi Hendrix at the Woodstock Music Festival. That festival, with its accompanying soundtrack album and award-winning documentary, has passed into the realm of legend. In fact, Rolling Stone named it as one of the 50 moments that changed rock history.
Theater & Dancepremierguitar.com

Leni Stern’s Lightweight Workhorses

Everybody knows it's easy to get a clean, full tone from a Fender Blues Junior and a Strat, but what about a ngoni? That's the 6-stringed Malian instrument that guitarist and singer Leni Stern has adopted as her third core voice. With three plucked and three resonating strings, and a wood, calabash, and animal-skin construction, it seems like a potential nightmare to amplify. But … with the right pickup and her little workhorse combo, she's got it dialed in both live and on her new album Dance—bright and punchy, with just the right touch of air, and a propulsive, fat snap that reveals the ngoni's role in inspiring the banjo while sounding, quite rightfully, from an older, nearly timeless place.
Musicsfcv.org

Curtis Stewart’s Of Power Ponders the Deep Questions of the Past Year

Inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement, Grammy-nominated violinist Curtis Stewart’s Of Power melds classical, electronica, and more than a bit of dub and hip-hop influence into a compellingly original statement about identity, personal challenges, and the state of America in 2021. Recorded during the pandemic, and released a few weeks ago to coincide with Juneteenth, the 17-track, 65-minute album includes original takes on melodies from Stevie Wonder, John Coltrane, the “Greek Blues,” Beethoven, Bach, Paganini, Eugène Ysaÿe, and more. Many of the compositions are barely recognizable in Stewart’s reworkings, but that’s all part of a package in which Stewart’s struggles and understanding of the world come through loud and clear.
MusicNo Treble

In Memoriam: Rick Laird

Sad news to report today: jazz bassist and Mahavishnu Orchestra member Rick Laird has passed away. He was 80 years old. Tributes have been pouring in from musicians around the world, including his former bandmate Billy Cobham. “To all who were close to the [Mahavishnu Orchestra] you knew that the...
Musictreblezine.com

Moor Mother announces new album Black Encyclopedia of the Air

Moor Mother has announced a new album. On September 17, Camae Ayewa will release Black Encyclopedia of the Air, her first for Anti-. She previously released the single “Zami” earlier this year, and today she’s shared the second single, “Obsidian,” which features Pink Siifu. In a press release, she says the new track was inspired by “thinking about one’s proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy