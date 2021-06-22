Cancel
Trumpet Master Ambrose Akinmusire - Broad Vision

By RUSSELL PERRY
allaboutjazz.com
 16 days ago

Known as a constantly searching and forward-looking musician, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire won the Thelonious Monk (now Herbie Hancock) International Jazz Competition in 2007 at 27 years old. His first album, Prelude to Cora, announced a bright new talent willing to honor multiple strains of influences from hip-hop to classical with stops at post-bop, funk, and free jazz. His periodic highly-regarded solo efforts have been complemented by a string of excellent sideman collaborations. Recent work from exciting young trumpeter Ambrose Akimusire as we wrap up our four-part exploration of today's trumpet masters in this hour of Jazz at 100 Today!

