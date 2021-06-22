Cancel
Will Bernard: Ancient Grains

By KYLE SIMPLER
allaboutjazz.com
 16 days ago

In the culinary world, ancient grains is a term used to describe grains that have been virtually unchanged for centuries but are often used in modern recipes. Will Bernard uses this idea as a metaphor in his album Ancient Grains. The basic concept is that the instruments used in this recording, such as guitars, organ, amplifiers and drums, are vintage in different ways. Some are actually vintage instruments while others are based on designs of vintage instruments. As with the ancient grains, the players use these older instruments to create their own musical recipes.

www.allaboutjazz.com
Musickuvo.org

New Music Monday—In Harmony, The Magic of Now, & Ancient Grains

On Monday, July 12, at noon, Arturo Gómez debuts the following recordings among others:. The late Roy Hargrove’s first release since his early demise in 2018 has him accompanied by another outstanding talent who left us way too young, the phenomenal pianist, Mulgrew Miller. This excellent 2-disc album was recorded live in New York City in 2006 and in Eaton, PA in 2007. Roy takes turns playing trumpet and flugelhorn while Mulgrew radiates the 88s. This is an intimate look at these 2 fallen heroes as they inspire each other’s performance in front of a well-receiving audience. Two majestic musicians, two concert halls, two discs-who could ask for anything more!
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Cortex: Legal Tender

The Norwegian quartet Cortex answers the question, what would have happened if the Wynton Marsalis and Branford Marsalis, had advanced the jazz canon instead of looking backwards for inspiration. Remember when the two young lions burst onto the scene in the 1980s with their self-righteous mission to save jazz? They did so by stuffing it, much like a taxidermist, to preserve an endangered species. Their neocon approach actually can make us grateful for bands like Cortex with their inclinations to push jazz forward into the 21st century.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
Theater & Dancefemalefirst.co.uk

Little Mix in talks with Sam Feldt for dance collaboration

Sam Feldt has revealed he is swapping ideas with Little Mix for a collaboration. Little Mix and Sam Feldt are in talks for a collaboration. The 'Confetti' hitmakers and the Dutch DJ have been swapping ideas for a track and are waiting for that "perfect match". Sam told the Daily...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Crystal Bernard?

Seeing as how nostalgia has become a noted thing these days it’s easy to start looking back and remembering some of the stars as they were several decades ago and what helped to make them memorable. Not all of the stars have made the trip this far, some have passed on, and some have disappeared from the business altogether, but the memories they helped to create have remained. Crystal Bernard is one of many individuals that was deemed to be quite popular back in the day and there are a few shows that helped to keep her career moving in a forward direction. Apart from that however it does feel that she kind of needed that connection in order to be recognized. That’s not to say that she wasn’t popular enough, but with the constant influx of talent that continually seeks to be recognized one can’t help but think that quite a few individuals that were grounded within their own shows needed a little something extra to keep going the distance when said shows ended, or when they attempted to expand their influence in the business.
Musicwfpk.org

Aretha Franklin career-spanning box set to feature hits and surprises

A huge box set chronicling the long and storied career of Aretha Franklin finally arrives next month!. Originally slated for 2020, Aretha will now be released July 30th and features not only the hits made famous by “The Queen of Soul”, but also alternative versions, demos and live tracks. All...
Musicboropulse.com

Blues Traveler to Perform at The Caverns; Band Releases New Album of Blues Classics

Blues Traveler—John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums), along with a few guests, have made an 11-song album containing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blues. The quintet recently announced the release of a new studio album Traveler’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Kris Kristofferson Scores Lone No. 1 Hit as a Solo Artist With ‘Why Me’ in 1973

Kris Kristofferson scored his first—and only—No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. By 1973, Kris Kristofferson had already established himself as one of the premier songwriters across multiple genres. Johnny Cash topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with Kris’ “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” in 1970, while Janis Joplin (posthumously) scored a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kris’ “Me and Bobby McGee” in 1971. Of course, there were more Kris-penned hits that climbed the charts, including Ray Price’s “For the Good Times” (1970), Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (1970), and Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” (1971), among others.
Musicloudersound.com

Yes to have symphonic album reissued

Yes are to have The Symphonic Music Of Yes reissued by Voiceprint Records on July 30. The album was originally released through RCA Victor back in 1993 and saw Yes members Steve Howe, Bill Bruford and Jon Anderson involved in orchestra versions of a selection of Yes classics with former Jethro Tull arranger Dee Palmer and both the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Singer Tawatha Agee on Her Years With Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, and David Bowie

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features backup vocalist Tawatha Agee.
Religionkcrw.com

The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul

Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul is a documentary series illustrating the influence of gospel on early rock and soul music. This episode features music from Sam Cooke and The Soul Stirrers, Aretha Franklin, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Rance Allen, Al Green, Mahalia Jackson, The Golden Gate Quartet, The Swan Silvertones, and live performances from The Fairfeld Four, Dixie Hummingbirds, and The McCrary Sisters. Produced by WXPN and hosted by Cece Winans.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Wollny: Treasures from the Wunderkammer

There are two sides of being a musician that I think everyone experiences—one is analyzing, thinking, and planning the music, and the other is when you are performing, where you don’t think, you don’t plan, you trust and you make music in the moment. German pianist Michael Wollny is one...
MusicNo Treble

In Memoriam: Rick Laird

Sad news to report today: jazz bassist and Mahavishnu Orchestra member Rick Laird has passed away. He was 80 years old. Tributes have been pouring in from musicians around the world, including his former bandmate Billy Cobham. “To all who were close to the [Mahavishnu Orchestra] you knew that the...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Don Rendell Quintet: Space Walk

As British jazz reaches new and unprecedented peaks of popularity, major labels are revisiting their vaults and rereleasing artistically enduring but long unavailable albums. Universal/Decca's British Jazz Explosion: Originals Re-Cut is the most ambitious of such reissue programs to be announced so far in 2021. It concentrates on the years 1965 -1972, a pivotal period in the coming of age of British jazz and one which continues to inspire the generation of young radicals who are making their mark in 2021 and whose de facto standard bearer is the tenor saxophonist and clarinetist Shabaka Hutchings.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Alive" by Gavin Murphy

Gavin Murphy may not be a name familiar to you prior to reading this, but likely his name will stick like glue in your brain after hearing his music, we have the pleasure of presenting to you today. His new single ‘Alive’ is an uplifting song that is bound to pick you up from your heels if your down or create the perfect soundtrack for those who are already experts at living it up.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Explore Ensemble debut on Another Timbre

For some time, Apartment House (or prominent members such as Anton Lukoszevieze, Mira Benjamin or Philip Thomas ) have featured on the lion's share of Another Timbre releases to the extent that the ensemble could almost be considered the label's house band; given the high quality of Apartment House's players and their playing, that has been good news for the label's listeners and for the composers whose music the ensemble has performed. In light of that situation, the arrival of Another Timbre's May 2021 releases brought something of a surprise; while one of the four albums—Linda Catlin Smith's Ballad— was performed by Apartment House, two others featured Explore Ensemble, a group which had not previously released a recording despite having given many concerts and broadcasts since it was founded at London's Royal College of Music in 2012...
MusicNME

Mahavishnu Orchestra bassist Rick Laird has died, aged 80

Rick Laird, best known as a founding member of the jazz fusion band Mahavishnu Orchestra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 80. News of the bassist’s death has been confirmed by multiple former bandmates, including Mahavishu Orchestra guitarist John McLaughlin and drummer Billy Cobham, who eulogised Laird in a post on his Facebook page yesterday (July 5).
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Peter Zinovieff, British Synth Pioneer, Dies at 88

Peter Zinovieff, the British composer and synthesizer pioneer who co-founded the electronic instrument company EMS, has died, as The Guardian reports. He was 88 years old. Born in 1933, Zinovieff attended Oxford had a prior career as a geologist before deciding to become an electronic musiciana in the 1960s, at a moment when the burgeoning technology had only just begun to hint at the possibilities. He was a member of the collective Unit Delta Plus alongside BBC Radiophonic Workshop legend Delia Derbyshire and Brian Hodgson, famously working with them and Paul McCartney on the rare unreleased Beatles piece Carnival of Light in 1967.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joel Frahm: The Bright Side

Chordless trio recordings featuring saxophone, bass and drums, no piano or guitar in the building, always draw comparisons to 1957 when a pair of the groundbreakers of the genre were recorded by saxophonist Sonny Rollins with A Night At The Village Vanguard (Blue Note Records, 1958) and Way Out West (Contemporary, 1957). Saxophonist Joel Frahm obviously looked back to that time, having transcribed and memorized Rollins' solo on "Softly As In A Morning Sunrise" (from the Village Vanguard album) as as an exercise when he attended the Summer Session Jazz Workshop at Eastman School of Music. This went down in 1987, when Frahm was a teenager.

