Billie Eilish Addresses Racism Accusations: 'I'm Being Labeled Something That I Am Not'

By Naledi Ushe
People
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish is speaking out after videos of her using a racist slur as a young teen resurfaced last week. On Monday, the "Lost Cause" singer, 19, posted a statement on her Instagram Story, addressing an edited compilation video that appeared to show her saying an offensive term used in Tyler the Creator's 2011 song "Fish."

