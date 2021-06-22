Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings; Mets and Braves split

DeGrom won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Brewers since the game was postponed due to rain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. New York attempted to wait out the rain and get the game in Tuesday, but the contest was called off more than two hours after the scheduled start time. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and deGrom will start Game 1 of the twin bill, per DiComo. As a result of the postponement, it should be his final start before the All-Star break.