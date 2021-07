The rule of thumb in our industry is that when prices accelerate hard, they subsequently hit a wall and crumble. The thing with property bubbles is that they burst. Remember 1989? Unfortunately I do and not just for the leg warmers, shoulder pads and Duran Duran (or was that just me?) but for its boom that led to bust in 1990. The resulting house price deflation as prompted by sky-high interest rates at 15% caused the property sector equivalent of a nuclear winter. It took five years for sustained positive house price growth to return.