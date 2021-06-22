Vanderbilt shut out by NC State despite Jack Leiter's gem
Jack Leiter delivered a historic performance against NC State in Vanderbilt's second game of the College World Series on Monday. But the Commodores didn't give him any help. The No. 4 seed 'Dores fell 1-0 to NC State as Leiter struck out 15 batters, shattering the program record for a CWS game of 11 previously set by Kumar Rocker in 2019. Leiter allowed one solo home run in the fifth inning, and that was all the Wolfpack needed as Vanderbilt's bats failed. NC State starter Sam Highfill tossed 7 1/3 innings of two-hit ball against a Vanderbilt lineup that had not been shut out through 61 games this season.247sports.com