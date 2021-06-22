Cancel
College Sports

Vanderbilt shut out by NC State despite Jack Leiter's gem

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Leiter delivered a historic performance against NC State in Vanderbilt's second game of the College World Series on Monday. But the Commodores didn't give him any help. The No. 4 seed 'Dores fell 1-0 to NC State as Leiter struck out 15 batters, shattering the program record for a CWS game of 11 previously set by Kumar Rocker in 2019. Leiter allowed one solo home run in the fifth inning, and that was all the Wolfpack needed as Vanderbilt's bats failed. NC State starter Sam Highfill tossed 7 1/3 innings of two-hit ball against a Vanderbilt lineup that had not been shut out through 61 games this season.

College Sports247Sports

Vanderbilt ekes by short-handed NC State, stays alive at CWS

NC State played a pitcher at first base, a third baseman at shortstop and started a little-used freshman who was previously relegated to mop-up duty this postseason. The Wolfpack's second pitcher of the game hadn't thrown in over one month. During the national anthem Friday, Vanderbilt's line of players and staff more than doubled the Wolfpack's. COVID-19 protocols ravaged NC State to the point where it had just 13 players available after a delay of just over one hour while officials tested the Pack's players.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Vanderbilt said after its CWS win over NC State

Another day, another tight win for Vanderbilt at the College World Series. The Commodores topped short-handed NC State 3-1 on Friday thanks to another great start from Kumar Rocker, and it helped that the Wolfpack were down to 13 players due to COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt and the Pack will face off again at 1 p.m. CT Saturday with a trip to the CWS Finals on the line.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt vs. NC State live stream, College World Series, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet the NC State Wolfpack in the College World Series on Friday afternoon from Omaha. Vanderbilt and NC State met on Monday with the Wolfpack taking that game 1-0 and will have a tough test again today. Meanwhile, NC State has gone 2-0 in this tournament and will look for their third straight win against the defending champions. Vanderbilt will need to beat NC State twice to reach the CWS Final which will be a tough task, can they do it?
College Sportswtva.com

COVID issues delay NC State vs. Vanderbilt game in CWS semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) - Friday's NC State vs. Vanderbilt game is being delayed as the Wolfpack face COVID-19 issues, ESPN reported. ESPN Report - NC State facing COVID-19 issues, forcing delay of College World Series game against Vanderbilt. With NC State undefeated in their side of the College World Series...
College SportsNCAA.com

Vanderbilt-NC State College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
MLBCBS Sports

College World Series: Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker? MLB scouts weigh in on Vanderbilt's likely top-10 picks

Vanderbilt right-handers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are the undisputed current faces of college baseball. It's fitting, then, that the pair will be on full display twice in the coming weeks: beginning tonight, when the Commodores take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first game of the 2021 Men's College World Series; and then again on July 11, when Major League Baseball kicks off its first-year amateur draft. (Neither Leiter nor Rocker is expected to go first overall, but both will come off the board early on.)

