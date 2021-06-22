Cancel
Buying Cars

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

Roanoke Times
 16 days ago

FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Very Nice, ONLY 22,243 Miles! 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28290 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 White Diamond Tricoat Chevrolet Malibu

Great Shape. LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Satellite Radio, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Crystal Black Pearl Honda HR-V

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Nice. EX-L w/Navi trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan Armada

PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 17,821! Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, [B92] CROSS BARS CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Eminent White Pearl Lexus ES

Great Shape, ONLY 29,573 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Quartz White Pearl Hyundai Elantra

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Steel Wheels, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Quartz White Pearl, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cargo Package (C1), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Hooks. Odometer is 10051 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Snow White Pearl Kia Sedona

Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, EX PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nice, ONLY 36,993 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $4,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Hitch, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Alloy_silver Mitsubishi Outlander

3rd Row Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! ES trim. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...
Roanoke Times

2021 Ice_silver_metalli Subaru Ascent

Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Limited trim. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 F8 Green Dodge Challenger

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 38,782! $4,100 below J.D. Power Retail! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo trim. Nice. $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG, 4x4, UCONNECT 430N, LAREDO E GROUP, 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER S..., Local Trade-In READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Hematite Metallic Honda Accord

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Velvet Red Pearl Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE. Limited trim, Velvet Red Pearl Coat exterior. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500

$1,800 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, GREAT MILES 29,728! Heated Seats, Bed Liner, Hitch, WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD... iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP, SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Journey

Very Nice. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP, TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Granite Pearlcoat Dodge Journey

Nice, ONLY 26,863 Miles! SE trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Blue Velvet Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 71,665! Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6, Hitch, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Clear White Kia Forte5

EPA 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Great Conditon. LX trim. CD Player, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Seat comfort front and rear in the sedan and Forte5 is very good, and even 6-foot adults should be comfortable sitting in back. -Edmunds.com. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Rear...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2007 Liquid Silver Hyundai Veracruz

Great Conditon. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Edmunds.com's review says Offers one of the finest interiors., New Brakes. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated...

