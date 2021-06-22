Duke offers 2022 five-star forward Mark Mitchell
After offering 2022 guard Anthony Black and 2023 forward G.G. Jackson earlier in the day, the Duke Blue Devils have extended an offer to 2022 five-star forward Mark Mitchell. Mitchell, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Sunrise (KS) Christian Academy, is set to take an official visit to Duke from June 28-29. Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 4 small forward and No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Mitchell has taken official visits to UCLA (June 6-7), Missouri (June 12) and Kansas (June 16).www.zagsblog.com