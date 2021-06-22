Cancel
Duke offers 2022 five-star forward Mark Mitchell

By Jacob Polacheck
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter offering 2022 guard Anthony Black and 2023 forward G.G. Jackson earlier in the day, the Duke Blue Devils have extended an offer to 2022 five-star forward Mark Mitchell. Mitchell, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Sunrise (KS) Christian Academy, is set to take an official visit to Duke from June 28-29. Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 4 small forward and No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Mitchell has taken official visits to UCLA (June 6-7), Missouri (June 12) and Kansas (June 16).

