CMMC informed of recall on CPAP and Bi-LEVEL PAP devices

By CMMC
kxlo-klcm.com
 17 days ago

Central Montana Medical Center has become aware of a recall Phillips Respironics issued on June 14, 2021 for CPAP and Bi-LEVEL PAP devices used in the treatment of Sleep Apnea.Our goal is to provide transparency to this recall and to keep our patients informed. Philips Respironics announced a voluntary recall...

kxlo-klcm.com
